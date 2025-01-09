VIP
Woman Says Everyone Who Follows Libs of TikTok ‘Should Be Put Down’
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People...
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let...
Mayor Karen Bass Says Now Is Not the Time to Discuss Who's Responsible
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for...
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS...
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to...
VIP
Trump Walks Back Into the Capitol and I Have ALL THE FEELS (Watch)
WATCH: U.K. Dad Says Police Threatened to Arrest HIM When He Reported Daughter's...
Time for CA to Demand NEW Leaders! Michael Shellenberger Just Goes OFF on...
In HUGE Win for Women and Girls, Federal Court Ruling Vacates Biden's Title...
Read the ROOM! Adam Schiff Brags BIG-TIME About What He's Doing to Fight...
'The Pain You Have Caused!' Henry Winkler Calls Down THUNDER on Arsonists He...

Aaron Rupar Calls Out CNN for ‘Sanewashing’ Trump’s Comments About Jimmy Carter

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on January 09, 2025
Townhall Media

CNN's Abby Phillip was in charge of covering President Jimmy Carter's funeral, and she seems to have had a come to Jesus moment. Maybe, just maybe, Donald Trump isn't a monster and could be gracious in his statements about Carter's passing. That ruffled the feathers of serial fabulist Aaron Rupar, who accused Phillip of "sanewashing" Trump, who he noted "routinely smeared him as [the] second worst president in history." It was pretty gracious of Trump to rank Carter above Joe Biden. 

Advertisement

Rupar doesn't seem to understand that when someone passes away, it's routine to say nice things about them. 

That clip is the best reporting we've heard from CNN in a long time.

Rupar? Absolutely.

Being in hospice care didn't change anything about Carter's presidency. Trump certainly isn't alone in his belief that Carter sucked as a president. 

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We're still shocked that Phillip said something positive about Trump. A lot of people in Rupar's replies are complaining that CNN is pandering to gain right-wing viewers and they had to switch to MSNBC at that point.

It's even gracious to say that Carter was a great ex-president. He wasn't. Sure, we all remember his work with Habitat for Humanity, but there's so much more to his story than that.

Advertisement

CNN's gone too far right for Rupar and his followers.

***

 

Tags: CNN DONALD TRUMP FUNERAL JIMMY CARTER AARON RUPAR ABBY PHILLIP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction
Grateful Calvin
FURY: Justine Bateman Says L.A. Residents Are (Rightfully) LIVID With Politicians Who Let City Burn
Amy Curtis
PANIC: Axios in Absolute MELTDOWN Mode Over New Facebook Policy That Lets People Say Mean Things
Amy Curtis
There Was an Attempt! David Axelrod Tries and FAILS to Blame Trump for CA Wildfires
Amy Curtis
RISKY Business: CA Wouldn't Let Insurers Raise Rates, So State Farm Canceled LOTS of Policies
Amy Curtis
WTF?! Thanks to Dem Incompetence, Check Out What L.A. Firefighters Are Forced to Use to Combat Wildfires
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Something Doesn't Add Up: Program for Jimmy Carter's Funeral Shows a GLARING Contradiction Grateful Calvin
Advertisement