Rep. Sara Jacobs Remembers Jan. 6 as 'The Closest I've Ever Come to Losing My Life'

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on January 06, 2025
Twitter

As we just reported, President Joe Biden just posted to X that we, the American people, should commit to remembering January 6, 2021 every year. It's a date as seared in our memories as September 11. It was worse than that and Pearl Harbor combined. It was worse than World War II, slavery, and the Holocaust. It was the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War (if you leave out the 1983 bombing of the Senate by far leftists).

Rep. Sara Jacobs is here to help us remember with her own video recounting of that day. It sounds like she still has PTSD and gets nervous at the sound of fireworks and the buzzing of a gas mask. Those sounds of fireworks were the Capitol Police dropping flash grendades on protesters. They were responsible too for any tear gas.

Anyway, here's Jacobs before heading to the House gallery recalling the closest she's every come to losing her life.

MSNBC watched the carnage live as it unfolded via a Capitol webcam:

Shush … we need to talk about her personal trauma just as we need to talk about the trauma felt by the American nation to this day.

***

