Rep. Sara Jacobs Remembers Jan. 6 as 'The Closest I've Ever Come to Losing My Life'

As we just reported, President Joe Biden just posted to X that we, the American people, should commit to remembering January 6, 2021 every year. It's a date as seared in our memories as September 11. It was worse than that and Pearl Harbor combined. It was worse than World War II, slavery, and the Holocaust. It was the worst attack on the Capitol since the Civil War (if you leave out the 1983 bombing of the Senate by far leftists).

Rep. Sara Jacobs is here to help us remember with her own video recounting of that day. It sounds like she still has PTSD and gets nervous at the sound of fireworks and the buzzing of a gas mask. Those sounds of fireworks were the Capitol Police dropping flash grendades on protesters. They were responsible too for any tear gas.

Anyway, here's Jacobs before heading to the House gallery recalling the closest she's every come to losing her life.

January 6th, 2021 was my 4th day in office and the closest I've ever come to losing my life. As I head down to the House Floor to certify the presidential election, here are my thoughts on how we can rebuild our democracy and the fault lines in our country. pic.twitter.com/DEQAwRYHNB — Congresswoman Sara Jacobs (@RepSaraJacobs) January 6, 2025

Sarah, your bravery is on par with those who stormed the beaches at Normandy. — Garbage Human (@DuncanDowntown) January 6, 2025

MSNBC watched the carnage live as it unfolded via a Capitol webcam:

You will never be able to convince me that *this* was one of the darkest moments in American history pic.twitter.com/xGSGjttwut — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 6, 2025

Well aren't we a drama queen — Shawn G Gannon (@GannonG92682) January 6, 2025

Really? Imagine the people around America who experienced major riots throughout 2020 and had their businesses burnt down. If that was your big scary moment then you’re pretty lucky. — Linked not Ranked 🇺🇸 (@linkd_not_rankd) January 6, 2025

So not close at all then. — mistergeniuseyes (@malcolmdense) January 6, 2025

Your life was never in danger. There was no insurrection. If what the J6 committee found in their investigation were true, they wouldn’t have destroyed all the evidence. Stop with the dramatics. — Victoria Comfort (@strawberrylettr) January 6, 2025

You are SERIOUSLY delusional, and this video is ridiculous. Cry more. Get help. — Emily Pixley (@5Pixiesmom) January 6, 2025

Shush … we need to talk about her personal trauma just as we need to talk about the trauma felt by the American nation to this day.

