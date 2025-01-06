Biden Says 'We Should Commit to Remembering' January 6 Every Year

Is he kidding? Whoever runs President Joe Biden's X account says that we should commit to remembering January 6, 2021 every year. Hell, it's a Democrat national holiday. Democrats and the media are committed to remembering January 6 every day. The one time conservatives acted like Leftists and turned a mostly peaceful protest violent will never be forgotten because Democrats and the media will never let us forget it happened. The summer of 2020 has gone down in liberal history as the "Summer of Love," and the Democrats' nominee for president solicited donations to bail out rioters.

We should commit to remembering Jan. 6, 2021 every year.



It was a day when our democracy was put to the test and prevailed.



And it reminds us that democracy — even in America — is never guaranteed. pic.twitter.com/0sBFM2T7bm — President Biden (@POTUS) January 6, 2025

Listen to this clip from 2023. "For the survivors it's hard and for those who lost someone it's even harder," says Biden, still believing to this day that multiple police officers were killed on January 6. The actual number is zero. It's Ashley Babbitt's family who lost someone on January 6, you clown.

Sure, as Sunny Hostin reminded us this morning on "The View," January 6 was worse than World War II, slavery, and the Holocaust. Does Biden really think the media and Democrats will ever allow us to forget?

We don't have a January 6 memorial built yet to honor the survivors, but Rep. Andy Kim did donate the blue suit he was wearing as he cleaned up a broken vase after the "insurrection" to the Smithsonian Museum. "While some try to erase history, I will fight to tell the story so it never happens again," he vowed. If there's any date we should commit to remembering, it should be August 26, 2021, the date 13 service members died in the disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal … the ones whose names he's never said aloud.

Lol good luck remembering it. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) January 6, 2025

Yes it was the day Ashli Babbitt tragically died — Trevor McDoubleDad (@McDoubleDad) January 6, 2025

Every year we should pause to remember the unarmed protester who was shot to death by police. — Truthy Truth (@TruthyTruth) January 6, 2025





I agree we should remember it every single day. That was the day the government decided to smear half of its citizens by associating all conservatives with a manufactured scandal created largely by federal law enforcement. — Pacheco the Ghost (@PMtalking) January 6, 2025

The decent thing for you to do would be to walk out of that building without posting another thing on this platform — ArtificialXennial (@AiXennial) January 6, 2025

This is getting embarrassing at your end. You’re beating a dead horse that isn’t selling — Oscar Hancock_15 (@OscarHancock15_) January 6, 2025

But it was worse than 9/11 and Pearl Harbour combined!

Your media isn't in control of the narrative any longer. Jan 6th will certainly be remembered, but not for the reasons you're suggesting. — Moderate 𝕏a𝕏as (@ModerateHaHas) January 6, 2025

