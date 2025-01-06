Democrats Didn’t Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989

Voters came through in 2024 and made the election "too big to rig." Donald Trump won. Vice President Kamala Harris admitted defeat and gave a "thank you" Zoom call to her supporters in late November, which had people asking just how drunk she was. She's done nothing to fight the election, even though some of her most ardent supporters in the Qamala Cult still think she's sending coded messages that she's not leaving the White House in two weeks.

One thing that gets on this editor's nerves is Rep. Jamie Raskin of the January 6 select committee's discussion of Trump trying to steal the election in 2020 by raising concerns about the integrity of the voting. As recently as August, Raskin was discussing his plan to stop Trump from being certified on January 6, 2025, citing the 14th Amendment. Raskin's memory must be short, because he himself challenged the awarding of electors to Trump on January 6, 2017. And he was just one of many:

Flashback 📸 : Trump lawyers show video of Democrats objecting to certifying his election in 2017. https://t.co/VlT7z8v2lm pic.twitter.com/EiJQh0x5Kh — NEWSMAX (@NEWSMAX) February 12, 2021

Something historic happened Monday, though. Not a single Democrat objected to the certification of Trump's electoral victory — the first time since 1989 in the race between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis.

Today was the first time that not a single Congressional Democrat objected to the victory of a Republican presidential candidate since 1988. — Jeremiah Poff (@JJ_Poff) January 6, 2025

They know he won. Congressional Democrats know this victory was "too big to rig."

This is the first time Democrats have accepted a presidential election they lost since 1988. (e.g. in 2000 they said Bush via SCOTUS was "selected, not elected"; in 2004, claimed Karl Rove rigged Ohio voting machines; in 2016 alleged Trump stole by colluding with Russia etc etc) — Mollie (@MZHemingway) January 6, 2025

Thoroughly beaten. — JWF (@JammieWF) January 6, 2025

Wonder how Congressman Raskin was feeling through this? He pledged to stop it. — Melody Tucker (@RecordsPaper911) January 6, 2025

Wow. Must have been a truly undeniable victory. Let's keep pushing! We have to take our country back. — exactly (@exactly34_) January 6, 2025

Color me extremely suspicious. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) January 6, 2025

I've been thinking the same exact thing. Why are they so quiet about the election this time. It's very eerie! — Dustin Saukko (@DustinSaukko) January 6, 2025

Maybe they don't want to be branded as insurrectionists. Or maybe they just know it's a lost cause because Trump won decidedly.

I must thank the democrat party for finally accepting the results of an election for the first time in my life. — Benton Howser (@bentonhowser) January 6, 2025

