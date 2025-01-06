Rep. Ro Khanna Gets Bodied by Economic Reality After Demand to Raise Minimum...
Democrats Didn't Object to GOP Certification for First Time Since 1989

January 06, 2025
Michael E. Samojeden

Voters came through in 2024 and made the election "too big to rig." Donald Trump won. Vice President Kamala Harris admitted defeat and gave a "thank you" Zoom call to her supporters in late November, which had people asking just how drunk she was. She's done nothing to fight the election, even though some of her most ardent supporters in the Qamala Cult still think she's sending coded messages that she's not leaving the White House in two weeks.

One thing that gets on this editor's nerves is Rep. Jamie Raskin of the January 6 select committee's discussion of Trump trying to steal the election in 2020 by raising concerns about the integrity of the voting. As recently as August, Raskin was discussing his plan to stop Trump from being certified on January 6, 2025, citing the 14th Amendment. Raskin's memory must be short, because he himself challenged the awarding of electors to Trump on January 6, 2017. And he was just one of many:

Something historic happened Monday, though. Not a single Democrat objected to the certification of Trump's electoral victory — the first time since 1989 in the race between George H.W. Bush and Michael Dukakis. 

They know he won. Congressional Democrats know this victory was "too big to rig."

Maybe they don't want to be branded as insurrectionists. Or maybe they just know it's a lost cause because Trump won decidedly.

