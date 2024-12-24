Hot Take: Today Mary and Joseph Would Have Had to Cross 15 Israeli Checkpoints

Stop Making Holidays Political! Gun Control Group Gets DRAGGED Over Push to Talk...
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on December 24, 2024
Twitchy

It's Christmas Eve, and the usual suspects are doing everything they can to ruin the holiday for Christians. As we reported, the New York Times in recent days has run an op-ed about Mary having been raped and impregnated by a Roman soldier and another op-ed claiming that Jesus came from a dysfunctional family.

The new hot take seems to be placing Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem in a modern, anti-Israel context.

For one, Irish Unity, "the official Twitter account for '1 Million Voices for Irish Unity'" with Irish and Palestinian flags in its handle,' claims that if they were making the trek today, Mary and Joseph would have had to go through 15 Israeli checkpoints and a 30-foot wall. They even drew a picture.

Irish Unity's numbers might be off according to journalist Sulaiman Ahmed, who claims that Mary and Joseph would have had to pass seven checkpoints — he even provided a map:

Why are there checkpoints at all? Any thoughts about that?

They'd be lucky to survive the trip today, and it's not because of the Israelis.

***

