Hot Take: Today Mary and Joseph Would Have Had to Cross 15 Israeli Checkpoints

It's Christmas Eve, and the usual suspects are doing everything they can to ruin the holiday for Christians. As we reported, the New York Times in recent days has run an op-ed about Mary having been raped and impregnated by a Roman soldier and another op-ed claiming that Jesus came from a dysfunctional family.

The new hot take seems to be placing Mary and Joseph's journey to Bethlehem in a modern, anti-Israel context.

For one, Irish Unity, "the official Twitter account for '1 Million Voices for Irish Unity'" with Irish and Palestinian flags in its handle,' claims that if they were making the trek today, Mary and Joseph would have had to go through 15 Israeli checkpoints and a 30-foot wall. They even drew a picture.

If Mary and Joseph set off to Bethlehem today they'd cross 15 Israeli checkpoints and a 30ft wall pic.twitter.com/YIm4deDgxI — Irish Unity 🇮🇪🇵🇸 (@IrishUnity) December 24, 2024

Irish Unity's numbers might be off according to journalist Sulaiman Ahmed, who claims that Mary and Joseph would have had to pass seven checkpoints — he even provided a map:

IF MARY TRAVELLED FROM NAZARETH TO BETHLEHEM TODAY SHE WOULD BE STOPPED AT 7 CHECKPOINTS pic.twitter.com/lfTrKIqSbt — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) December 24, 2024

Why are there checkpoints at all? Any thoughts about that?

If Mary and Joseph set off to Bethlehem today they'd probably be beheaded by Islamic jihadists. — 🇺🇸 America's Great (@Gunalizer) December 24, 2024

Mary and Joseph were Jews.



If they set off to Bethlehem today you would call them ‘European colonisers’ and scream at them to ‘go back to Poland’. — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) December 24, 2024

They were Jews so they’d probably have been killed on the way. — FeechPeach (@FeechPeach) December 24, 2024

I don't think you thought this through. — Liverpool Vista (@LiverpoolVista) December 24, 2024

If Mary had traveled from Nazareth to Bethlehem today, she’d likely be targeted by jihadist Palestinians because she was a Jew. https://t.co/H7DHw7Wke6 — Tamer Masudin (@TMasudin) December 24, 2024

When Mary was alive, there were no Palestinians. So there was no need for checkpoints. — savvybusiness (@savvybusiness) December 24, 2024

It wasn't so long ago when Israel practiced open borders with the West Bank and Gaza. Wonder what happened to change all of that? — Na'omi (@iNaomiAllen) December 24, 2024

The truth of the matter is a Christian wouldn’t be able to safely make that trip. Muslims would kill them long before they got to Bethlehem. — Tim (@NASA_Tim) December 24, 2024

She'd be kidnapped, tortured, and murdered along the way — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 24, 2024

They'd be lucky to survive the trip today, and it's not because of the Israelis.

