Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible...
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel
VIP
NY Immigration Committee Asked for Official Help With Migrant Who Needs Bigger Home,...
Cope Springs Eternal: Don Lemon and His Bluesky BlueAnons ‘Know’ Who’s Really in...
Hidden Numbers: When It Comes to Crime, Graphs Don’t Tell the Whole...
VIP
Joe Biden Just Made Trump's Deportation Case for Him
Mark Hamill Talks Blocking People, Dissolving the Electoral College, and the 'Orange Atroc...
So It Begins: Poll Shows Kamala Harris Leading JD Vance by One Point
LAWLESSNESS: Seattle Bus Driver the Latest Victim of Left's 'Criminal Justice Reform'
Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men
Video Shows Illegal Immigrant Fanning the Flames of Burning Woman
Merry Terfmas! J.K. Rowling Wraps Up 2024 by Celebrating 'Vibe Shift' Over Trans...
Newly Obtained Photos Show Joe Biden Introducing Hunter to Xi Jinping
Rand Paul's Annual Festivus List Highlights Over ONE TRILLION (With a T) in...

Politico: Europe’s Far-Right 'Seizes' on Christmas Market Terror Attack

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 23, 2024
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

Usually, it's "Republicans seize," but since this incident took place in Germany, it's Europe's "far right" doing the seizing. As we reported last week, a Saudi Arabian national plowed his car into a crowded Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, killing five people and injuring more than 200. People jumped to call the incident an act of Islamic terrorism, although we were assured that the man was not only an ex-Muslim. The Associated Press reported that German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said, "We can only say for sure that the perpetrator was evidently Islamophobic — we can confirm that." Sure, Jan.

Advertisement

POLITICO is reporting that the European far-right has seized on the terrorist attack "to hammer immigration and Islam."

POLITICO Europe reports:

A firestorm of far-right fury ignited around Europe on Friday night after a driver crashed into festive revelers killing at least five people at a Christmas market in eastern Germany.

Leading right-wing figures from Geert Wilders in the Netherlands to Nigel Farage in Britain to Marine Le Pen in France seized on the harrowing smash to push an anti-immigrant and anti-Islam agenda, as hard-right parties gather momentum around the continent.

Beyond Europe, Elon Musk — the tech billionaire and key adviser to U.S. president-elect Donald Trump — weighed in with withering criticism of German authorities, urging Chancellor Olaf Scholz to resign.

Magdeburg police reported late Friday that the suspect was a man from Saudi Arabia, which fueled the far-right anger. (German authorities had neither confirmed the violence was terrorism nor tied the suspect to any terror groups at the time of publication.)

Alice Weidel, chair of Germany’s anti-immigrant Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, pointedly asked “When will this madness end?” while expressing her condolences for the victims of the attack.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Haven't you heard by now that Elon Musk posted in support of the anti-immigrant Alternative für Deutschland party? Geert Wilder, Nigel Farage, Marie Le Pen … the list of far-right figures goes on and on.

So, do we have any idea of the terrorist's motive yet? It's been several days.

Are we supposed to believe a pro-immigration atheist rammed into a crowd of Christians? 

Germany reportedly denied the man's extradition to Saudi Arabia, citing "human rights concerns."

Advertisement

They march in the streets. Look at all of these far-right wingers:


This time they've seized, not pounced. And it's the "far-right." And we don't know anything about the perpetrator yet other than he was Islamophobic. Be patient before you seize.

***

 

Tags: FAR RIGHT GERMANY POLITICO TERRORIST ATTACK REPUBLICANS POUNCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Rand Paul's Annual Festivus List Highlights Over ONE TRILLION (With a T) in Government Waste
Grateful Calvin
Former President Bill Clinton Hospitalized For a Fever: X Speculates On the Possible Cause
Eric V.
Woman Says Canada Is a White Supremacist, Colonial Project Just Like Israel
Brett T.
Cope Springs Eternal: Don Lemon and His Bluesky BlueAnons ‘Know’ Who’s Really in Charge
Warren Squire
Here's One of the Democrat 'Bro Whisperers' Engaging Young Men
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement