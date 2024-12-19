Who Did 'Trump Is Musk's Puppet' Better? Maxwell Frost or Jasmine Crockett?

If you've been on X for any length of time today, you will have figured out that the narrative for the day was that Elon Musk, who is unelected and illegitimate, cratered the 1,500-page continuing resolution. A lot of Democrats are sarcastically referring to "President Musk" in their angry posts on X.

Advertisement

As we reported, Rep. Jasmine Crockett got a lesson in civics when she asked which branch of government Musk belongs to: the Executive, the Legislative, or the Judicial. X reminded her that Congress members are public servants, and Musk is just another American citizen making his voice heard. Crockett might remember last month when the American voters said that this — government efficiency and no more pork — is what they wanted. Musk just gave them a platform to be heard.

We also reported that Rep. Maxwell Frost tried the same talking points yesterday, saying that "Republican unelected Co-President Elon Musk has killed the bill to keep the government from shutting down on Friday."

Speaking of coordinated talking points, both Crockett and Frost posted memes Thursday showing President-elect Donald Trump as a marionette controlled by Musk, who's pulling the strings. Who did it better?

Here's Frost's:

I’m just gonna leave this right here… pic.twitter.com/oSUMFi653B — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) December 19, 2024

And here's Crockett's:

One's a black-and-white Photoshop job; the other is a nice colorful AI image. Both were a waste of time.

Is Biden still "President" or did you guys forget he existed — Sara Rose 🇺🇸🌹 (@saras76) December 19, 2024

Yeah, based on the Wall Street Journal's article this morning on President Biden's failing mental and physical health, we too wonder who's running the country and who has been for the past couple of years. Who's pulling Biden's strings?

Who's President right now? Seriously, who? — Rex Ratio (Official) (@vermontaigne) December 19, 2024

I'm just gonna leave this right here. pic.twitter.com/Z5xgaCaD8N — John Hamblin (@JohnDHamblin) December 19, 2024

You were going to vote for a bill loaded with HUNDREDS OF BILLIONS OF DOLLARS in unnecessary pork.



Who’s pulling YOUR strings? — Mark Petereit 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@mark_petereit) December 19, 2024

Cry more — 异域圣人 (@TonyJo01) December 19, 2024

Awww, poor baby, not getting your 40% raise now? So sad. — Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) December 19, 2024

Advertisement

I’m a first time Trump voter and new Republican. Your rhetoric about this is disappointing because Elon is a citizen.



An elected official should listen to their constituents and make a decision accordingly. — Moni 💕 (@MoniFunGirl) December 19, 2024

Maybe it's just that Musk and Trump are on the same page as the people who voted for Trump, knowing he'd tapped Musk to cut down government waste.

And as obvious as it should be, Musk alone didn't kill the massive spending bill — he just provided the megaphone for the American people who are fed up with pork.

Now back to our question: who's been pulling Biden's strings, since he's mentally incapable of running the country?

***