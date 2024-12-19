Lawrence O'Donnell Can't Decide If Elon Musk Has No Power or Too Much Power

The liberal talking points have gone out, and Elon Musk, who was unelected and heads a department that doesn't exist, is to blame if the government shuts down. Congress had a perfectly good 1,500-page bipartisan continuing resolution ready to go but after a huge blowback from the voters on social media Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson has cut it down to 116 pages. Yes, it has disaster relief. Yes, it provides aid to farmers. No, it doesn't extend the government's conservative censorship arm for another year or shield members of the January 6 select committee from investigation. It also doesn't include that pay raise.

As we reported, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has called the new 116-page bill the "Musk-Johnson bill" and says it's laughable. And both Rep. Maxwell Frost and Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted memes of Musk pulling the strings on his Donald Trump marionette. Plenty of Democrats are referring to "President Musk" or "Co-President Musk" in their clever posts today. They don't understand that the people made this happen.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell has had quite a change of heart. Last month, he was assuring us that Musk had no power; yesterday, he called Musk Trump's boss. So which is it?

Elon has no power! Elon has too much power! These people are so ridiculous. 🤣🤡



Come on Lawrence, the fact that nobody watches your show doesn't mean that you shouldn't have some idea of what you were saying a few weeks ago. pic.twitter.com/HDd06AxZTN — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2024

The newest talking point- Elon is the president. — Marlene (@marlygad) December 19, 2024

Yup. And two weeks ago it was that he was a stooge with no power. — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 19, 2024

Fantastic. We are in charge now! — MT (@mtweedy2002) December 19, 2024

We "extreme MAGA Republicans."

They’re just miserable that a man enjoying trolling them is winning with the people backing him up. — Jaeson Velasco (@jaesonv) December 19, 2024

And you too could be proud owner of this failing TV network, complete with old Lawrence here. — Mike Leigh Torres (@MikeLeighTorres) December 19, 2024

I don't know how anyone can watch this guy. Does he not remember what he said yesterday? — Just Me (@redwooddesigns) December 19, 2024

Funny how no one cares what Biden or Harris thinks about this — 🇺🇸 Fore Right 🇺🇸 (@slicebrigade) December 19, 2024

That's a good point.

It's hilarious, a couple years ago these idiots could be confident no one would ever see these comments back to back, now its done instantly and shared all over the world on X. — Cuyose (@Cuyose) December 19, 2024

We don’t watch. And apparently neither does he. — American Dad (@fellowtofollow) December 19, 2024

All of these people know that Joe Biden is president for another month, right? Not Donald Trump and certainly not Elon Musk.

