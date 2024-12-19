Lawrence O'Donnell Can't Decide If Elon Musk Has No Power or Too Much Power

MSNBC Continues the Belt-Tightening: Joy Reid, Stephanie Ruhle Offered Pay Cuts As Network...
Brett T.  |  6:45 PM on December 19, 2024
Townhall Media

The liberal talking points have gone out, and Elon Musk, who was unelected and heads a department that doesn't exist, is to blame if the government shuts down. Congress had a perfectly good 1,500-page bipartisan continuing resolution ready to go but after a huge blowback from the voters on social media Wednesday, Speaker Mike Johnson has cut it down to 116 pages. Yes, it has disaster relief. Yes, it provides aid to farmers. No, it doesn't extend the government's conservative censorship arm for another year or shield members of the January 6 select committee from investigation. It also doesn't include that pay raise.

As we reported, Extreme Hakeem Jeffries has called the new 116-page bill the "Musk-Johnson bill" and says it's laughable. And both Rep. Maxwell Frost and Rep. Jasmine Crockett posted memes of Musk pulling the strings on his Donald Trump marionette. Plenty of Democrats are referring to "President Musk" or "Co-President Musk" in their clever posts today. They don't understand that the people made this happen.

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell has had quite a change of heart. Last month, he was assuring us that Musk had no power; yesterday, he called Musk Trump's boss. So which is it?

We "extreme MAGA Republicans."

That's a good point.

All of these people know that Joe Biden is president for another month, right? Not Donald Trump and certainly not Elon Musk.

***

Tags: DONALD TRUMP ELON MUSK LAWRENCE O'DONNELL MSNBC

