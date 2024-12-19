Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'

As we reported earlier, there's a new version of the continuing resolution on representatives' desks, and this one is only 116 pages, not 1,500. It includes disaster relief and aid to farmers, the two must-haves that Speaker Mike Johnson was using to hold congressional Republicans hostage. "Republicans CANNOT allow millions of Americans devastated by the historic hurricane season, or our struggling farmers, go without the help they desperately need," he posted Wednesday. Remarkably, the new bill does both of those things.

Advertisement

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries still thinks that the "Musk-Johnson" bill is not serious. In fact, it's laughable. Why? He doesn't say. He just blamed "extreme MAGA Republicans" for shutting down the government.

.@RepJeffries: "The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious. It's laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown." pic.twitter.com/PoHVNeInsv — CSPAN (@cspan) December 19, 2024

Pull the string and the same old, tired shit pours out his mouth — Told Ya So (@RammerJammer018) December 19, 2024

Notice how he doesn't say what is missing. "It's not serious" because... because all of the pork got pulled out. Well, most of it. — 🇺🇸 Fore Right 🇺🇸 (@slicebrigade) December 19, 2024

Someone sounds bitter — Conservative Forum (@CForumGA) December 19, 2024

Because it's a huge win for Republicans. This will keep the government open … will Democrats vote against it?

Why would the Dems threaten a shutdown when the GOP is trying to cut wasteful spending? — Currermell (@currermell) December 19, 2024

Democrats want to shut down the government to hurt the American people. What’s wrong with them? — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 19, 2024

Elon Musk chimed in to let Jeffries know he didn't write the bill.

First of all, I’m not the author of this proposal. Credit to @realDonaldTrump, @JDVance & @SpeakerJohnson.



Second, this is a MUCH better bill that is closer to being a real continuing resolution (not an omnibus masquerading as a CR), but with support for hurricane victims &… https://t.co/AJTI6BTFdr — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 19, 2024

… but with support for hurricane victims & farmers, as well as a reasonable extension to the debt ceiling. Clean & simple. If Dems reject this & government shuts down, they deserve to lose bigtime in the midterms.

That's why Jeffries is so salty.

They already deserve to lose big time in the midterms — Jenna Ellis 🐊 (@realJennaEllis) December 19, 2024

💥Now Dems get to explain to the American people why they won’t pass a simpler bill that funds the priorities of disaster relief and farmer support that they were railing about yesterday. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 19, 2024

That guy is always crying — Chad Smith (@RedHeadedPicker) December 19, 2024

He's the man who cried "extreme MAGA Republicans." That didn't work for the election and it's not going to work now.

***