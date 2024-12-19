Avoiding Accountability: Democrat Chris Murphy Asks if DOGE Is ‘Legitimate’ - YES, It...
Extreme Hakeem Jeffries Says the New 116-Page Spending Bill Is 'Laughable'

Brett T.  |  6:10 PM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

As we reported earlier, there's a new version of the continuing resolution on representatives' desks, and this one is only 116 pages, not 1,500. It includes disaster relief and aid to farmers, the two must-haves that Speaker Mike Johnson was using to hold congressional Republicans hostage. "Republicans CANNOT allow millions of Americans devastated by the historic hurricane season, or our struggling farmers, go without the help they desperately need," he posted Wednesday. Remarkably, the new bill does both of those things.

Extreme Hakeem Jeffries still thinks that the "Musk-Johnson" bill is not serious. In fact, it's laughable. Why? He doesn't say. He just blamed "extreme MAGA Republicans" for shutting down the government.

Because it's a huge win for Republicans. This will keep the government open … will Democrats vote against it?

Elon Musk chimed in to let Jeffries know he didn't write the bill.

… but with support for hurricane victims & farmers, as well as a reasonable extension to the debt ceiling.

Clean & simple. 

If Dems reject this & government shuts down, they deserve to lose bigtime in the midterms.

That's why Jeffries is so salty.

He's the man who cried "extreme MAGA Republicans." That didn't work for the election and it's not going to work now.

***

