Wall Haul: Biden Moving Border Materials to Be Auctioned for Pennies on the...
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone...
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in...
Whoopi Goldberg Says RFK Jr. Is Setting People Up for Fat Shaming
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinforma...
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Man...
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People...
VIP
How Many More People Have to Die Because of Democratic Speech
CRT Harms Kids: Green Bay, WI Mom Threatens School District With Suit Over...
Windy City WHOA: Take a Gander at How Much Chicago Spends on Illegal...
POPCORN TIME! Rumors Swirl That Nancy Pelosi Is Trying to Spike AOC's Bid...
BOMBSHELL: Investigation Reveals How Biden's DOE Spent BILLIONS on Left-Wing Indoctrinatio...
China's Xi Jinping Won't Attend President Trump's Inauguration and That Is Great News

ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far Right'

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 12, 2024
Twitter

As Twitchy reported, a Justice Department Inspector General report released coincidentally the day after FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation revealed that the FBI had 26 confidential human resources on the ground on January 6, including four who entered the Capitol Building and 13 who entered the "restricted area" around the Capitol. 

Advertisement

ABC News reporter Alex Mallin says the report refutes the "Fedsurrection" narrative of many on the "far-right" who are obviously trying to shift blame away from Donald Trump, who urged his thousands of followers to march to the Capitol.

So there wasn't anybody placed within the crowd to stir things up and encourage Trump supporters to enter the Capitol? They were tracking a specific domestic terrorism suspect? Was that the Antifa guy who showed up on CNN that night?

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

Exactly.

Back in January, Rep. Clay Higgins said "well over 200" FBI assets were involved in January 6.

Most likely.

***

Tags: ABC NEWS INSPECTOR GENERAL JANUARY 6

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas
Grateful Calvin
Crystal Mangum Confesses She Made Up Rape Allegations Against Duke Lacrosse Players in 2006
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Blasts ‘Journo’ Who Doesn’t Pursue Government Liars Because There’s Too Many, Darn it!
Warren Squire
FEMA Director Rails Against NC Citizen Journalists Blaming Them for ‘Weaponized Disinformation’
Warren Squire
NYT Says to Prepare for Guacamole to Become a Luxury Item
Brett T.
John Kirby Says Government Has Not Been Able to Corroborate Any 'Reported' Drone Sightings
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DOGE Asks Twitter for Examples of Government Waste and WHOA, NELLIE Do People Have Some Ideas Grateful Calvin
Advertisement