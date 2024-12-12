ABC News Reporter Says IG Report Refutes the 'Fedsurrection' Narrative From the 'Far Right'

As Twitchy reported, a Justice Department Inspector General report released coincidentally the day after FBI Director Christopher Wray announced his resignation revealed that the FBI had 26 confidential human resources on the ground on January 6, including four who entered the Capitol Building and 13 who entered the "restricted area" around the Capitol.

ABC News reporter Alex Mallin says the report refutes the "Fedsurrection" narrative of many on the "far-right" who are obviously trying to shift blame away from Donald Trump, who urged his thousands of followers to march to the Capitol.

This ABC News reporter is convinced that the Inspector General report that found that the FBI had 26 Confidential Human Sources on the ground on January 6th "REFUTES" the narrative from "the far right." pic.twitter.com/RaNYPLja8G — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 12, 2024

So there wasn't anybody placed within the crowd to stir things up and encourage Trump supporters to enter the Capitol? They were tracking a specific domestic terrorism suspect? Was that the Antifa guy who showed up on CNN that night?

Has the definition of 'refute' changed recently...? — R.J. Kendall 🇨🇦🇺🇸 (@RJ_Kendall) December 12, 2024

They want to split hairs between FBI agents and confidential Human Resources. — Kai Hypko (@KaiHypko) December 12, 2024

Exactly.

@RepClayHiggins I'm hoping you are able to shed some light into this matter because it sure seemed that you had more evidence that showed just the opposite in what the IG's report is saying.. — kaebischer95 (@kaebischer95) December 12, 2024

Back in January, Rep. Clay Higgins said "well over 200" FBI assets were involved in January 6.

Under-reported by order of magnitude at least. — MikeyFly10 (@MikeyFly10) December 12, 2024

Most likely.

