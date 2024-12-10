Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch

Brett T.  |  4:20 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

EMTs were called to the capitol Tuesday afternoon after Sen. Mitch McConnell fell during a Senate lunch and injured his face. McConnell, 82, has given us a couple of health scares recently, "freezing up" in July of 2023 at a press conference and having some sort of episode that August among a gaggle of reporters. McConnell is said to be doing well. Then again, we were all assured that President Joe Biden, 81, was doing well — the best version of Biden ever.

It will be nice to have a younger president again in J.D. Vance when he takes over.

That is problematic.

Look at how they let Sen. Dianne Feinstein go out. That was awful.

Apparently.

Yes, it is. But Americans get what they vote for, and they keep voting for octagenarians.

***

Tags: MITCH MCCONNELL

