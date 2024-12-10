EMTs Treat Sen. Mitch McConnell After Fall at Senate Lunch

EMTs were called to the capitol Tuesday afternoon after Sen. Mitch McConnell fell during a Senate lunch and injured his face. McConnell, 82, has given us a couple of health scares recently, "freezing up" in July of 2023 at a press conference and having some sort of episode that August among a gaggle of reporters. McConnell is said to be doing well. Then again, we were all assured that President Joe Biden, 81, was doing well — the best version of Biden ever.

JUST IN: Sen. Mitch McConnell, 82, fell during GOP lunch on Capitol Hill and injured his face, EMTs treating him — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 10, 2024

It's time for Sen. McConnell to retire. He's served his time. This continues to happen, he needs to be home to recuperate, rest and live out the rest of his life. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 10, 2024

It will be nice to have a younger president again in J.D. Vance when he takes over.

It’s fine put him in charge of some of the most consequential leadership positions in federal government it’s fine totally fine this is fine https://t.co/cbotKXFgeu — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) December 10, 2024

The problem is if he drops out, a Dem Governor will appoint a Dem replacement — Hercule Poirot's Smarter Brother (@SeniorDude14) December 10, 2024

That is problematic.

Can we agree that the age & physical and mental health of elected leaders was never a concern because its long been known that staffers and bureacrats in positions of power are the ones pulling the strings? — Mr Fox (@KYBourbonDude) December 10, 2024

I have said for over a year Mitch is not one whit sharper mentally than old Joey Biden. He just doesn't have to be a responsive as a President does to public demand so they can hide it more. Its pathetic. — MikeMack33 (@mike95589) December 10, 2024

Pretty astounding that friends and family members are going to let this crustacean time out on the job. Any normal, caring folks would have pulled him out of service to enjoy the quiet life 10 years ago. — Idadude (@Idadude1) December 10, 2024

Look at how they let Sen. Dianne Feinstein go out. That was awful.

TERM LIMITS. He should’ve retired years ago. — Ragged old flag (@jabner0525) December 10, 2024

Congress/Senate is a retirement home apparently — Kephfas (@Kephfas) December 10, 2024

Apparently.

He doesn’t need to be in government. He needs to be at home with someone taking care of him. — Jay Hemingway (@TheJayHemingway) December 10, 2024

The boomer blockade is coming to an end. — Shifty Tee (@ShiftyTeeGroyp) December 10, 2024

Yes, it is. But Americans get what they vote for, and they keep voting for octagenarians.

