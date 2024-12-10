Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'

#FreeDexterTaylor: Daniel Penny Is Free, but We Cannot Forget How NY Railroaded Man...
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 10, 2024
AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

After Daniel Penny's acquittal Monday morning, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York asked what it was going to take: did they have to break more glass and burn more cars to get the attention of white people? Black Lives Matter protesters had been both outside and inside the courtroom, chanting "guilty."

Popular X account End Wokeness noted that Black Lives Matter had awakened from its four-year nap:

Black Lives Matter took that personally, saying they never left. Their grift has continued throughout the Biden administration, and they've been "uplifting black joy every single day" — the black joy of their co-founders waking up every day in one of their new mansions.

"… other than obsessing over us?" Trust us, no one's been obsessing over Black Lives Matter for the last four years — they'd gone so quiet we'd almost forgotten about them.

