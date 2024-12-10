Black Lives Matter Claims They've Been Busy 'Uplifting Black Joy Every Single Day'

After Daniel Penny's acquittal Monday morning, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York asked what it was going to take: did they have to break more glass and burn more cars to get the attention of white people? Black Lives Matter protesters had been both outside and inside the courtroom, chanting "guilty."

Popular X account End Wokeness noted that Black Lives Matter had awakened from its four-year nap:

BLM is back after their 4-year hiatus



pic.twitter.com/ahBUvXdwcR — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) December 10, 2024

Black Lives Matter took that personally, saying they never left. Their grift has continued throughout the Biden administration, and they've been "uplifting black joy every single day" — the black joy of their co-founders waking up every day in one of their new mansions.

We never left.



We’ve always been here, working in ways that go far beyond protests—creating change in policy, building and healing communities, shaping Black futures and culture, and uplifting Black joy every single day.



What have you done in the last four years other than… https://t.co/CAdtCtEbTH — Black Lives Matter (BLM) (@Blklivesmatter) December 10, 2024

"… other than obsessing over us?" Trust us, no one's been obsessing over Black Lives Matter for the last four years — they'd gone so quiet we'd almost forgotten about them.

By which you mean embezzling donations? — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 10, 2024

You couldn't do this to Biden because the Democrat party owns you. But you can now pretend Trump is the racist boogeyman, start looking for racism everywhere, get people riled up to resist and ultimately...give you money!



Business is open again. Scamming people, especially poor… — MAZE (@mazemoore) December 10, 2024

"… especially poor people, is all BLM does."

Grifters always grift. — Rick (@rick92996) December 10, 2024

Is this your version of “black joy”? pic.twitter.com/aPKOja8x0S — Sarah Fields (@SarahisCensored) December 10, 2024

Your hustle has been exposed.



Go away. 💯 — The 🐰🕳️ (@TheHoleTweet) December 10, 2024

It's a strange hierarchy. There are the corporations that give millions to Black Lives Matter, the co-founders of Black Lives Matter who take those millions and buy themselves real estate, and then the drones on the ground who protest in the street.

You must be out of money. — JD Sharp (@imjdsharp) December 10, 2024

BLM: We never left. We were just hanging out in one of our mansions. — Dusty Bottoms (@dmall3) December 10, 2024

Hey … they've also given their support to Hamas. It's not like they've been doing nothing:

The BLM chapter in Chicago just posted this in support of Hamas. pic.twitter.com/oLA1MwzoVO — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) October 10, 2023

BLM executives kept almost 2/3 of the money it raised. Completely ripped off its supporters. Nobody takes y’all seriously. You don’t do anything for black people other than gaslight them and spend their money. — BJIII (@golfislife58) December 10, 2024

Look at all that joy. 😑 — the Hardway 2.0 (@ColeH64469) December 10, 2024

We guess they figured since the Kamala Harris campaign wasn't using "joy" anymore, they'd appropriate that too.

