Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 07, 2024
Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP

We're not sure what the source for this post is, but we don't doubt it for a minute. As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden is going on a "pardon-palooza" and Alina Habba, senior advisor to Donald Trump, said for certain that before leaving office, Biden would be pardoning himself, his family, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and "anybody else who had their hands in the cookie jar." We've heard that Biden is considering pardoning Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

One name that hasn't come up yet is FBI Director Christopher Wray, but now we're hearing reports that White House lawyers are working on a preemptive pardon for him to in order to shield him from any retaliation by Trump.

To be fair, so far Biden has only pardoned his son Hunter — for anything criminal he might have been up to since 2014 when he joined the Burisma board — so we know he's a believer in preemptive pardons.

Kash Patel will do a fine job cleaning out the FBI.

We're not sure what the exact charge is for weaponizing the FBI, but Wray is certainly guilty of that.

***

