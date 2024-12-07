Report: White House Lawyers Considering Preemptive Pardon for Christopher Wray

We're not sure what the source for this post is, but we don't doubt it for a minute. As we reported earlier, President Joe Biden is going on a "pardon-palooza" and Alina Habba, senior advisor to Donald Trump, said for certain that before leaving office, Biden would be pardoning himself, his family, Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, and "anybody else who had their hands in the cookie jar." We've heard that Biden is considering pardoning Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Dr. Anthony Fauci.

One name that hasn't come up yet is FBI Director Christopher Wray, but now we're hearing reports that White House lawyers are working on a preemptive pardon for him to in order to shield him from any retaliation by Trump.

BREAKING🚨: White House lawyers are now considering a preemptive pardon for FBI Director, Christopher Wray. pic.twitter.com/hjkvuoSnyJ — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) December 7, 2024

The preemptive pardons are starting to smell more like rewards —from a long protected Biden, for jobs

well done in saving him from criminal prosecution. https://t.co/6O38gGkWWm — Tosca Austen (@ToscaAusten) December 7, 2024

Indicative of guilt. The investigations will continue regardless — drjohnusa (@drjohnusa) December 7, 2024

Any efforts to preemptively pardon is an admission of guilt. — Austin Andrews (@FitChurchAustin) December 7, 2024

All of the pardon considerations floating around are out of control. — Sheila Stirsman ✝️ (@DRServices255) December 7, 2024

All of these preemptive pardons only puts the spotlight on their guilt. — b00mk1x (@b00mk1x) December 7, 2024

But but but I thought they did nothing wrong. 😑 — Scootr68 🇺🇸 (@scootr1968) December 7, 2024

Biden is going to pardon all of them. The entire cabal — Chuck (@Chuckykickass) December 7, 2024

Brandon will eventually pardon D.C. — Jerrell Strawn (@StrawnJerrell) December 7, 2024

To be fair, so far Biden has only pardoned his son Hunter — for anything criminal he might have been up to since 2014 when he joined the Burisma board — so we know he's a believer in preemptive pardons.

Are these the same people who are saying Wray shouldn't be fired? — Rick Eichhorn (@RickEichhorn8) December 7, 2024

Kash Patel will do a fine job cleaning out the FBI.

This smells a lot like one big government-wide RICO violation. — B3a5tc0c (@b3a5tc0c) December 7, 2024

So they know he has committed crimes although he hasn’t been charged with any. Interesting. This cannot stand. — B3a5tc0c (@b3a5tc0c) December 7, 2024

We're not sure what the exact charge is for weaponizing the FBI, but Wray is certainly guilty of that.

