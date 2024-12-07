FEEL THE JOY! Kamala Harris Deputy Campaign Manager Threatened Staffers' Careers if They...
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance

Warren Squire  |  7:30 PM on December 07, 2024
Townhall Media

President Joe Biden is set to bring that Oprah Winfrey meme to life. You know the one, where she says, ‘And you get a TV! And you get a TV! And you get a TV!’ Except, Joe’s will be, ‘And you get a pardon! And you get a pardon! And you get a pardon!’

President Donald Trump‘s lawyer, Alina Habba, was on Fox News with her prediction. (WATCH)

That cookie jar was large and you can bet it had a lot of hands in it. Posters are wondering if Pardonpalooza goes down as predicted, how will the American people react to it?

Some are perplexed. How can a person who has not been accused or charged of a crime get a pardon in the first place?

Presidential pardons are not automatic, the person receiving them must sign and accept them. By doing, so that looks like an admission of guilt. Could Joe use his pardon power to spite those who pushed him out of the 2024 presidential election race?

Others are wondering if the 25th Amendment could come into play. Since Joe was determined to not be mentally competent to stand trial, how is he able to provide pardons for people who should or could be going to trial?

We can’t guarantee the pardons are going to happen. But, if they do, we know who ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats will blame - Donald Trump. And they’ll do so by saying, ‘That mean Mr. Trump! Look at what he forced Biden and the Democrat Party to do!’

