Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance

President Joe Biden is set to bring that Oprah Winfrey meme to life. You know the one, where she says, ‘And you get a TV! And you get a TV! And you get a TV!’ Except, Joe’s will be, ‘And you get a pardon! And you get a pardon! And you get a pardon!’

President Donald Trump‘s lawyer, Alina Habba, was on Fox News with her prediction. (WATCH)

🚨Alina Habba predicts Biden’s final pardon list will “rock the nation” —



“You can quote me on this, I'll come on your show when it happens. He's going to pardon himself. He's going to pardon his family. Shifty Schiff, Nancy Pelosi and anybody else who had their hands in the… pic.twitter.com/64PZFzpDPU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2024

That cookie jar was large and you can bet it had a lot of hands in it. Posters are wondering if Pardonpalooza goes down as predicted, how will the American people react to it?

How does a civilized nation respond to such injustice if she is correct?



The DNC might as well dissolve now. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) December 7, 2024

the reaction from the American people will be very pretty for Democrats should this happen. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 7, 2024

Unfortunately, there are still too many stupid people who will believe all the lies. They're unable to think for themselves at this point. — Vurple (@vurple88) December 7, 2024

Some are perplexed. How can a person who has not been accused or charged of a crime get a pardon in the first place?

But, if the people he pardons haven't been officially charged with a crime, is pardoning them even legal or allowed? — DJTAlways (Cat J) (@DjtAlways) December 7, 2024

He gave Hunter a blanket pardon for all “activities” between 2014-2024…not just those for which he’s been charged.



It appears this is legal, from what the legal scholars have said, which tells me we need to revisit the power of presidential pardons. — Tested Limits (@Myhiddenmadness) December 7, 2024

That would not surprise me. The Republicans need to fight it and see if they can get Biden declared mentally incompetent and have the SCOTUS nullify it. — Adam Smith (@AdamSmithKY) December 7, 2024

It’s not a “pardon” unless there is an admission of guilt for specific offenses. It’s a declaration of immunity from the law, which I am dubious is legal in any way. — Keith Maniac, from Guatemala (@from_maniac) December 7, 2024

Presidential pardons are not automatic, the person receiving them must sign and accept them. By doing, so that looks like an admission of guilt. Could Joe use his pardon power to spite those who pushed him out of the 2024 presidential election race?

Others are wondering if the 25th Amendment could come into play. Since Joe was determined to not be mentally competent to stand trial, how is he able to provide pardons for people who should or could be going to trial?

yeah, apparently he’s mentally competent enough to do anything except for stand trial and pay for his crimes — ProclaimYourJoy (@PurebloodBadass) December 7, 2024

If Joe really wanted to get even with the people who pushed him out, he should pardon everyone associated with J-6, PLUS the Obama's and the Clinton's. It would put a focus on those people like they've never experienced. — Willie V (@WillieV73404398) December 7, 2024

It's going to happen, and the media will blame Trump for forcing him to do it. — Dave Mason (@EvadMason) December 7, 2024

Biden is about to be handing out pardons like Oprah soon.

"YOU get a pardon!" "you get a pardon!" "you get a pardon!" "you get a BLANKET pardon!"

and "you get a blanket!" "YOU ALL GET BLANKETS!!!"

🤣😡 pic.twitter.com/9gjl8T95HJ — Roxxena (@RoxXena22) December 5, 2024

We can’t guarantee the pardons are going to happen. But, if they do, we know who ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats will blame - Donald Trump. And they’ll do so by saying, ‘That mean Mr. Trump! Look at what he forced Biden and the Democrat Party to do!’