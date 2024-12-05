Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’

Surprisingly, a lot of Democrats have said it's a bad look for President Joe Biden to pardon his son after repeatedly claiming that he wouldn't. He lied, again. But Rep. Jamaal Bowman denied on CNN that Biden lied, saying that "the context has changed" since Donald Trump's election victory. Word is that Biden might grant preemptive pardons to Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and Anthony Fauci. Why would he do that if they hadn't done anything illegal? He's just trying to protect them from Trump, who has threatened to put them in prison.

Michelle Goldberg, a New York Times columnist and MSNBC political analyst, argues that potential FBI Director Kash Patel has an enemies list, and Biden should just preemptively pardon everyone on it.

Michelle Goldberg (@michelleinbklyn) says Biden should pardon every Democrat whom Trump’s DoJ may investigate: “Just pardon all of them.” pic.twitter.com/87SO8gAxdg — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2024

If you're on that list, you're on it for a reason and you should be worried.

If those Democrats have nothing to hide, they have nothing to fear.



That's the line they used on us, right? — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) December 5, 2024

Is Goldberg suggesting Trump might weaponize the Justice Department against his opponents? Unprecedented!

These people are so out of touch they think actual piece of paper exonerates criminal activity by hundreds of people. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 5, 2024

You know, I was half joking when I posted this, but it may wind up happening. https://t.co/zdMOySD0sh — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 5, 2024

Why would they need to be pardoned if they’ve done nothing wrong? — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 5, 2024

A president that goes about issuing blanket pardons to everyone that was involved in protecting that president seems to be one deserving of a full impeachment hearing that includes investigation of all the crimes and disclosure to the people. — Bret Weingart (@kbweingart) December 5, 2024

Biggest admission of guilt if there ever was one. — Squid Overlord (@MrSquidOverlord) December 5, 2024

Sounds unconstitutional to pardon people who haven’t committed a crime. Or have they? — Mary Hemingway (@LStargazer54) December 5, 2024

Hunter Biden was granted a pardon for any crimes he may have committed all the way back to 2014, not just the gun and tax convictions.

You know, “norms”.



But I know, Trump is “making” them break these norms ! — FL Liberty Lover (@prodl) December 5, 2024

Tell me you are guilty without telling me — GrottoLova (@mic60588) December 5, 2024

"We're giving them blanket pardons but they didn't do anything wrong" — Michael Bruner (@MichaelBruner) December 5, 2024

That's just it — Trump and Patel would make up spurious charges unlike the Biden Justice Department.

“Scatter pardons like confetti at a ticker tape parade!”

These people are clowns. — Edward Suarez (@EdwardMSuarez) December 5, 2024

She really is a clown.

