Michelle Goldberg Tells Biden to ‘Just Pardon All of Them’

Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on December 05, 2024
Townhall Media

Surprisingly, a lot of Democrats have said it's a bad look for President Joe Biden to pardon his son after repeatedly claiming that he wouldn't. He lied, again. But Rep. Jamaal Bowman denied on CNN that Biden lied, saying that "the context has changed" since Donald Trump's election victory. Word is that Biden might grant preemptive pardons to Liz Cheney, Adam Schiff, and Anthony Fauci. Why would he do that if they hadn't done anything illegal? He's just trying to protect them from Trump, who has threatened to put them in prison.

Michelle Goldberg, a New York Times columnist and MSNBC political analyst, argues that potential FBI Director Kash Patel has an enemies list, and Biden should just preemptively pardon everyone on it.

If you're on that list, you're on it for a reason and you should be worried.

Is Goldberg suggesting Trump might weaponize the Justice Department against his opponents? Unprecedented!

Hunter Biden was granted a pardon for any crimes he may have committed all the way back to 2014, not just the gun and tax convictions.

That's just it — Trump and Patel would make up spurious charges unlike the Biden Justice Department.

She really is a clown.

***

