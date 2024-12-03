Costco Conundrum: Do You Really Need That Big Bottle of Vanilla Extract?
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine...
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and...
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to...
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases
I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the...
VIP
'The Election Tied My Hands, So I'm Gonna Tie My Tubes'
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic

Five-Alarm Liar: Dem Jamaal Bowman Says Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon Because of ‘Context’

Warren Squire  |  1:20 AM on December 03, 2024
Twitchy

On CNN Monday night, Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman was trying to top the time he lied about pulling a fire alarm that forced an evacuation of a House office building. He tried unconvincingly to persuade his fellow panel guests that President Joe Biden did NOT break his promise to never pardon Hunter Biden. Why? He says the context has changed.

Advertisement

No, he really said that! (WATCH)

You’ll recall that Bowman lied about pulling a fire alarm in an attempt to delay a vote back in 2023. Brown should have sat out of this discussion.

President Joe Biden did lie. That’s indisputable. There’s no context that will change that. He lied. The only context that’s changed is that Trump is making big changes in Washington, D.C.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are not coping well with the damage President Biden has done to their party. CNN is good example of this. Things have gotten truly absurd.

Republican panelist, Scott Jennings, has now become a stand-in for bemused Trump voters everywhere.

The hits keep coming. Kamala went down in flames against President Trump, burning up almost $2 billion in donor cash. Now, add President Biden’s controversial pardon to the toxic mix. It’s a good bet that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems will continue to spin out of control as Trump’s Inauguration Day nears.

Tags: CNN CONTEXT FBI FIRE FUNNY HUNTER BIDEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
WATCH Bill Maher Reality-Check Startlingly STUPID Jane Fonda About ALL Things Far Left Over & Over AGAIN
Sam J.
Hunter Biden Cannot Plead the Fifth If Asked About His Dealings in Ukraine and China
Brett T.
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Brett T.
Montana Dem Senator Gets TESTY When Asked About Hunter Biden’s Pardon
Warren Squire
Taylor Lorenz: Bluesky, Book Signings, UV Lights, and NOT ‘Rawdogging the Air’
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement