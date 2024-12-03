Five-Alarm Liar: Dem Jamaal Bowman Says Biden Didn’t Lie About Hunter Pardon Because of ‘Context’

On CNN Monday night, Democrat Representative Jamaal Bowman was trying to top the time he lied about pulling a fire alarm that forced an evacuation of a House office building. He tried unconvincingly to persuade his fellow panel guests that President Joe Biden did NOT break his promise to never pardon Hunter Biden. Why? He says the context has changed.

Advertisement

No, he really said that! (WATCH)

Rep. Jamaal Bowman repeats over and over that Biden didn't lie about pardoning Hunter because "the context has changed" since Trump won the election. pic.twitter.com/1kw9fRkEta — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) December 3, 2024

You’ll recall that Bowman lied about pulling a fire alarm in an attempt to delay a vote back in 2023. Brown should have sat out of this discussion.

The guy who lied about pulling a fire alarm wants to lecture us on what is and is not a lie. Ok then. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 3, 2024

The guy is not as smart as a fire pull-station - he should not be on CNN — Dr. Judgmental Shoelace, PhD. 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@DocKilmer) December 3, 2024

"I pulled the fire alarm to 'open the door' because the context of the exit had changed" — Elya Ottenberg (@elsousio) December 3, 2024

President Joe Biden did lie. That’s indisputable. There’s no context that will change that. He lied. The only context that’s changed is that Trump is making big changes in Washington, D.C.

The context changed alright. Trump nominated Kash Patel to be the next FBI Director. He is honest and not a hack and cares about the law. — Aurora E (@AuroraE677063) December 3, 2024

The context being that they no longer have complete control over the justice system. — Patrick (@notstpaddy) December 3, 2024

Literally everything they were persecuting Trump for, they just approved Hunter being pardoned for. And a laundry list of other offenses that Hunter is exempt from to boot.



The hubris of these people is staggering. — zeroCool (@z3r0C007) December 3, 2024

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are not coping well with the damage President Biden has done to their party. CNN is good example of this. Things have gotten truly absurd.

Republican panelist, Scott Jennings, has now become a stand-in for bemused Trump voters everywhere.

CNN has become a series of just Scott Jennings Office Jim reaction shots. https://t.co/WQbPiXyE59 pic.twitter.com/zq42cKZxsr — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) December 3, 2024

At this point, CNN exists exclusively to entertain us. It has no material influence on the public and serves no other purpose. — Succinctus Maximus (@SuccinctusMax) December 3, 2024

The hits keep coming. Kamala went down in flames against President Trump, burning up almost $2 billion in donor cash. Now, add President Biden’s controversial pardon to the toxic mix. It’s a good bet that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Dems will continue to spin out of control as Trump’s Inauguration Day nears.