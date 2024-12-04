The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi

Death Wish: Unhinged Taylor Lorenz Says She Wants Health Insurance Execs to Die
Brett T.  |  10:45 PM on December 04, 2024
There was so much controversy over President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general that Gaetz withdrew his nomination. As a replacement, Trump picked former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom James Carville tried to smear as a Scientologist on MSNBC. The media went to work, publishing a story suggesting that Bondi had stolen a St. Bernard from a couple by adopting it from a shelter.

Pete Hegseth isn't the only cabinet nominee that the Democrats and the media are trying to sink — they're trying to scuttle all of them. But the Democrats focused on Bondi Wednesday, posting "the truth" about the attorney general nominee.

An ultra-MAGA loyalist. Remember that span of time when President Joe Biden was calling everyone "ultra-MAGA"?

We realize we're going to have to go through this with all of Trump's nominees.

***

