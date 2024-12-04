The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi

There was so much controversy over President-elect Donald Trump's nomination of Matt Gaetz to be attorney general that Gaetz withdrew his nomination. As a replacement, Trump picked former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi, whom James Carville tried to smear as a Scientologist on MSNBC. The media went to work, publishing a story suggesting that Bondi had stolen a St. Bernard from a couple by adopting it from a shelter.

Pete Hegseth isn't the only cabinet nominee that the Democrats and the media are trying to sink — they're trying to scuttle all of them. But the Democrats focused on Bondi Wednesday, posting "the truth" about the attorney general nominee.

Here’s the truth about Pam Bondi, Trump’s new pick for AG. pic.twitter.com/Dum33OwsR4 — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) December 4, 2024

An ultra-MAGA loyalist. Remember that span of time when President Joe Biden was calling everyone "ultra-MAGA"?

We realize we're going to have to go through this with all of Trump's nominees.

