The Democrats Post the Truth About Pam Bondi
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
VIP
Sotomayor's False Equivalency
Dilly Dally Tally: Blue States are Still Counting Votes a Month after Election...
Biden Just Gave a Billion to AFRICA but Now Worried Trump Will Divert...
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Su...
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial...
Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo
WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not...
Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans

James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology

Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump announced he was nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the U.S. Attorney General after Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination. Just as they had done with Gaetz, the Left had a meltdown over Bondi's nomination — it wouldn't matter who Trump nominated.

Advertisement

MSNBC, which just posted its lowest ratings among 25-54-year-olds in 20 years, thinks that people still care what James Carville has to say. Carville was a guest on "The Beat with Ari Melber" and suggested that perhaps New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright look into Bondi's connection with Scientology. The New Yorker's already run its hit piece on the secret life of Pete Hegseth, so why not?

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Advertisement

Bondi is not a Scientologist, but let's put a "journalist" on the beat to check out her connections, just in case she is one.

***

Tags: ARI MELBER JAMES CARVILLE MSNBC PAM BONDI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup
Brett T.
Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination
Brett T.
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on George H.W. Bush Pardon Story
Amy Curtis
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci
Brett T.
DAMNING Admission: ACLU Lawyer Tells SCOTUS 'Gender Affirming Surgery' Doesn't Decrease Suicidality
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White House Press Corps ‘Recoils’ Over Proposed Seating Chart Shakeup Brett T.
Advertisement