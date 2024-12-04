James Carville Thinks Journalists Should Look Into Pam Bondi's Ties to Scientology

Last month, President-elect Donald Trump announced he was nominating former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as the U.S. Attorney General after Matt Gaetz withdrew his nomination. Just as they had done with Gaetz, the Left had a meltdown over Bondi's nomination — it wouldn't matter who Trump nominated.

MSNBC, which just posted its lowest ratings among 25-54-year-olds in 20 years, thinks that people still care what James Carville has to say. Carville was a guest on "The Beat with Ari Melber" and suggested that perhaps New Yorker staff writer Lawrence Wright look into Bondi's connection with Scientology. The New Yorker's already run its hit piece on the secret life of Pete Hegseth, so why not?

Did @JamesCarville just crap himself because he smeared Pam Bondi for being a scientologist? pic.twitter.com/RrXyCh5iy1 — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) December 4, 2024

Clearwater, Fla., is where the Scientology HQ is, and has many Scientology members as residents. They, as private citizens, from time to time, hold fundraisers for politicians they like. Bondi is not a Scientologist. Carville is a scuz. — Jim Stinson (@jimstinson) December 4, 2024

He saw it on the internets — JamesFar19880610🇺🇸🇮🇱💔🎗️🙏👉Never Forget (@JamesFar13519) December 4, 2024

That’s gonna cost him. When Hurricane Bondi shows up. That woman is a force of nature — dale-lillian Danek (@DaleDanek239) December 4, 2024

He's showing the youngsters how a smear is done by a pro. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) December 4, 2024

He does this shit all the time. — Dr. Platimus (@SWGaspar) December 4, 2024

All the establishment have completely lost their way. Trump broke them! — Vincent marmolejo (@vmirishfan10) December 4, 2024

Bondi is not a Scientologist, but let's put a "journalist" on the beat to check out her connections, just in case she is one.

