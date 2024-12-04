Justice Clarence Thomas Argues That 'Gender-Affirming Care' Is Sex Discrimination

The Supreme Court has been hearing arguments Wednesday on the constitutionality of Tennessee's ban on "gender-affirming care" for minors. Justice Sonia Sotomayor likened sex-change surgery to taking an aspirin: "Every medical treatment has risk. Even taking aspirin," she argued. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shocked listeners today when she compared child sex change restrictions to bans on interracial marriages.

Fortunately, there was some common sense from Justice Samuel Alito who argued that civil rights are based on immutable human traits, so if gender is fluid and changing, it's not immutable.

Our favorite justice, Clarence Thomas, also came in with a "killer question."

Justice Thomas sprung a killer question on the ACLU lawyer: "What remedy are you seeking?" Strangio, flummoxed by such a seemingly simple question said an injunction. Justice Thomas then asked "practically, you would get different treatment based on sex?" and the trap was laid.… pic.twitter.com/CI4dJI74H2 — Roger Severino (@RogerSeverino_) December 4, 2024

Strangio said the plaintiff (a girl who identifies as a boy) would be allowed to get drugs for "a typical male puberty" despite having a "birth sex [of] female." That answer made clear that girls who identify as boys would get a right under the Constitution to testosterone, but boys who identify as boys would not, which is...sex discrimination! Genius.

Justice Thomas is a national treasure! God bless him! — Pamela (@pamelakarnbach) December 5, 2024

If you come at the king, you best not miss. pic.twitter.com/bpljC23ok4 — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) December 5, 2024

Strangio was so out of her depth. — Ken Craycraft (@krcraycraft) December 4, 2024

Thank you, Justice Thomas, for asking the obvious questions and forcing the emptiness and callousness of Strangio's arguments into the light of day! — Matthew Cason (@MTCason) December 5, 2024

Yep. That is brilliant. If boys can't take steroids, why do girls get to? — TapestryOfGrace (@TOGXAccount) December 5, 2024

Best justice on the court and it’s not even close. — Jeremy Palmer (@jeremypalmer) December 5, 2024

I've thought that if girls get testosterone, why aren't they prescribing it for boys who are skinny and want more muscle?



Why would that extra T be disallowed for oh, say 17 year old body-builder boys but given to a female body-builder who thought she was a boy? — Save California (@BethBridges) December 5, 2024

Dumb bitch thought she was going to outsmart Justice Thomas. — Jeanna Hoch (@JeannaHoch) December 5, 2024

