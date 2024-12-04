Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on...
Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo
WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not...
Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans
Concerned Veterans for America Trustee Praised Pete Hegseth After 'A Very Personal Attack'
JUST STOP: AG Andrew Bailey Will Fight Biden's FOURTH Unconstitutional Student Loan Forgiv...
Dem Rep. Ted Lieu's Attempt to Explain Why Trump Doesn't Have a Mandate...
Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
Under the Radar: Senate Quietly Promoted General Who Commanded Botched Afghanistan Withdra...
Mama Bear for the WIN: Pete Hegseth's Mom NUKES Despicable NYT Smear, Sets...
David Axelrod Applauds 'Intrepid Journos' for Anonymously Sourced Hegseth Hits (Yeah, Abou...
What an Odd Thing to Say: Arizona State Professor Argues Outlawing Sex Trafficking...

Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial Marriage Ban

Warren Squire  |  7:00 PM on December 04, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shocked listeners today when she compared child sex change restrictions to bans on interracial marriages. Many had to rewind the audio to make sure they clearly heard what they thought they heard.

Advertisement

Here, listen to the audio on video for yourself. (WATCH)

During Jackson’s confirmation she was stumped on the definition of what a woman is. It would seem an inability to define something so biologically immutable would mean Jackson would need to recuse herself from any cases involving sex and gender.

It’s absurd that one would compare interracial marriage bans to bans on the destructive, life-altering surgical mutilation of children. But, that’s where we are thanks to Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Total insanity.

Recommended

Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

You have to ask yourself how someone this out of touch with reality could land on the highest court in the land. The answer is Joe Biden. He pronounced that his Supreme Court pick would be selected by race and gender.

Thanks a lot, Joe!

President-Elect Donald Trump has promised to remove DEI in the US government. Unfortunately, Supreme Court justices have lifetime appointments. Jackson will be a DEI fixture on the court until she passes or resigns.

Tags: LAWS MARRIAGE RACE RACE BAITING SEX SUPREME COURT

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument
Amy Curtis
Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on George H.W. Bush Pardon Story
Amy Curtis
Report: President Biden Considering Pardoning Adam Schiff, Liz Cheney, and Anthony Fauci
Brett T.
Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans
Amy Curtis
WH Decisions About Who Else Gets a Presidential Pardon Might or Might Not Involve Joe Biden
Doug P.
Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pure BRILLIANCE: Justice Alito Just WRECKED the Trans Civil Rights Argument Amy Curtis
Advertisement