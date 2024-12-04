Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial Marriage Ban

Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson shocked listeners today when she compared child sex change restrictions to bans on interracial marriages. Many had to rewind the audio to make sure they clearly heard what they thought they heard.

Here, listen to the audio on video for yourself. (WATCH)

Ketanji Brown Jackson just compared bans on sex changes for kids to bans on interracial marriage. pic.twitter.com/XOOZRLOI2N — Greg Price (@greg_price11) December 4, 2024

During Jackson’s confirmation she was stumped on the definition of what a woman is. It would seem an inability to define something so biologically immutable would mean Jackson would need to recuse herself from any cases involving sex and gender.

It’s absurd that one would compare interracial marriage bans to bans on the destructive, life-altering surgical mutilation of children. But, that’s where we are thanks to Joe Biden’s pick for the Supreme Court.

Total insanity.

You have to ask yourself how someone this out of touch with reality could land on the highest court in the land. The answer is Joe Biden. He pronounced that his Supreme Court pick would be selected by race and gender.

Thanks a lot, Joe!

President-Elect Donald Trump has promised to remove DEI in the US government. Unfortunately, Supreme Court justices have lifetime appointments. Jackson will be a DEI fixture on the court until she passes or resigns.