President Joe Biden Looks as Confused as Usual in Angola

Brett T.  |  3:50 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

President Joe Biden is racking up as many miles on Air Force One as he can before the keys are turned over to Donald Trump. He just visited the Amazon rainforest a couple of weeks ago with his daughter Ashley and a granddaughter (not Navy). As Twitchy reported earlier, our president is currently in Africa where he's handing out $1 billion to victims of natural disasters, while Americans in North Carolina are living in tents in winter temperatures.

Biden was in Angola, where he was led around by the president, and not first lady Dr. Jill Biden as usual. Watch that step there, Joe.

No, he's an international embarrassment.

This reminds us of Biden going missing while they were taking the class photo at the G20 Summit in Brazil. It seems he'd wandered off.

We can imagine his handlers just out of frame sweating and biting their fingernails.

The best version of Biden there's ever been.

This is not unlike Barack Obama leading him offstage at one of his fundraisers.

It was easy enough to write a check for $1 billion.


