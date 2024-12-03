President Joe Biden Looks as Confused as Usual in Angola

President Joe Biden is racking up as many miles on Air Force One as he can before the keys are turned over to Donald Trump. He just visited the Amazon rainforest a couple of weeks ago with his daughter Ashley and a granddaughter (not Navy). As Twitchy reported earlier, our president is currently in Africa where he's handing out $1 billion to victims of natural disasters, while Americans in North Carolina are living in tents in winter temperatures.

Biden was in Angola, where he was led around by the president, and not first lady Dr. Jill Biden as usual. Watch that step there, Joe.

Biden is currently being led around Angola like a child pic.twitter.com/DvjXSDa0Yo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 3, 2024

The man is a national embarrassment.



He is so far gone and cooked. 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) December 3, 2024

No, he's an international embarrassment.

January 20th can’t come soon enough.. — KᗴᒪᒪᗴY ✰ (@Patriotmom717) December 3, 2024

Could they keep him? — @amuse (@amuse) December 3, 2024

So, the same as every other day, just in a different country. — Ginny Thornsberry (@GinT9194) December 3, 2024

This reminds us of Biden going missing while they were taking the class photo at the G20 Summit in Brazil. It seems he'd wandered off.

We are going to miss this strong leadership. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) December 3, 2024

Watch that step…..it’s a doozy🤣 — KarenB (@KarenBe03640357) December 3, 2024

The most powerful man in the world. I bet they are scratching their heads guiding this lost nursing home resident around. — Jimmy Champagne (@JimmyChamp19641) December 3, 2024

We can imagine his handlers just out of frame sweating and biting their fingernails.

He's as sharp as a tack I tell ya. — Jefferson Bailey (@JeffersonBaile6) December 3, 2024

The best version of Biden there's ever been.

He has no idea where he is — CommonSense (@CHI_guy08) December 3, 2024

Well, that happens here at home, as well. He can't even find his way offstage. What has caused America to sink so low? 😡 — Doug Lambert (@lambert5106) December 3, 2024

This is not unlike Barack Obama leading him offstage at one of his fundraisers.

58 days to go and they cannot pass fast enough. — 𝙿𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝙿𝚒𝚝 (@PlotPit) December 3, 2024

I recognize the behavior. It aint easy or fun for him. If he wasn’t such a jagoff, i would feel sorry for him. — David Dudeman (@dcp506) December 3, 2024

It was easy enough to write a check for $1 billion.

I’ve never seen a weaker President of the United States — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 3, 2024

The only positive thing this guy has done was staying alive and keeping Kamala from the Presidency — WildBillNC🇺🇸 (@WildBillNC1978) December 3, 2024





