Andy McCarthy's Idea That Trump Should Submit His Nominees to FBI Background Checks Not Popular

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, The Hill found a former agent who said that nominating Kash Patel to head the FBI would do "massive damage" to the bureau. Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe rushed to CNN to say that Patel's nomination would be "a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI."

Advertisement

Yeah, and independent FBI. That's a good one.

National Review Online's Andrew McCarthy wrote a piece arguing that President-elect Donald Trump should submit his nominees to FBI background checks.

Trump Should Submit His Nominees to FBI Background Checks - me @NRO ... https://t.co/VYTg7AGxcd — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 2, 2024

McCarthy writes:

The implication of the Patel nomination is that Trump believes the FBI is corrupt and needs thoroughgoing change. Nor need we rely on implication: Trump has said as much quite bluntly. We have to assume, then, that this conceit about bureau corruption informs Trump’s refusal to agree to FBI background investigations. But this is inconsistent with Patel’s premise, which is that the majority of the FBI is solid, does important work for the country, and must be reformed because its law-enforcement mission is essential. Patel’s beef is with FBI leadership and, relatedly, what he sees as the corrupting influence Washington has on the agency (which he’d address by moving almost all FBI personnel out of the D.C. area). FBI background investigations are routine matters, conducted by line agents, not bureau hierarchy.

Yeah, that's the implication.

You do know the FBI tried to frame Trump as a Russian spy, right?



And if it makes you feel better, the FBI is already doing background checks on Trump’s nominees. They’re just doing it on behalf of Democrats and the regime media. — John Ocasio-Rodham Nolte (@NolteNC) December 2, 2024

No. The FBI is utterly corrupt. Not one thing they "find" can be trusted.



Gut the FBI. Remake it as an honorable institution. Move along. — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) December 2, 2024

Yes, because he most certainly can trust the criminals that completely sabotaged his first term.



Embarrassing. — JWF (@JammieWF) December 3, 2024

Your article fails to provide a single reason President Trump should allow the same FBI that persecuted him for 8 years to have any input on his nominees. You know, the people who illegally raided his wife's and son's bedrooms and harassed his family with subpoenas. — J.P. Chandler ~ Writer of Stuff (@Chandlej) December 3, 2024

Sit down forever Andy. The FBI has been a criminal protection arm for Democrats for at least 8 years. They illegally spied on President Trump prior to him taking office at the direction of Obama. They worked to frame him for the Russian Collusion Hoax. They're criminals. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 2, 2024

Absolutely not.



They've been long compromised.



It's time for a change. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 2, 2024

The same FBI that unconstitutionally raided his home? The same one that withheld the Hunter Biden laptop? The same one who's covering for both his attempted assassination shooters? Yeah...no he doesn't... — Digital_Sass (@TooMuchSassForX) December 2, 2024

The FBI has proven partisan and, with the Russia Hoax and the Hillary coverup, treasonously so. The leadership of the FBI has a direct stake in yet again damaging the Trump presidency. Under no circumstance should Trump submit his nominees to FBI background checks. — S David Sultzer (@s_sultzer) December 2, 2024

Advertisement

You mean he should submit his nominees to the entity that tried to take him out with four FISA warrants based off a fake dossier?? This is not a serious take here. Be better. https://t.co/IkVDixlizZ — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) December 2, 2024

Giving legitimacy to corrupt institutions is an act of evil because the legitimacy you give them is the power they use to crush normal people.



This isn’t just wrong. It’s evil.



Stop enabling evil. The FBI is a secret police agency that should be disbanded. https://t.co/Ag5mAaI7aq — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 2, 2024

Trump should do nothing of the sort.



Trump needs to walk in with Elon et al and not wait for anything.



Just position his men and women wherever he wants them and not care what anyone says. — Vanessa (@Dilectus_Dei) December 2, 2024

We wouldn't trust background checks to Christopher Wray's FBI for a moment. This is a bad take.

***