Andy McCarthy's Idea That Trump Should Submit His Nominees to FBI Background Checks Not Popular

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Meme

As we reported a couple of weeks ago, The Hill found a former agent who said that nominating Kash Patel to head the FBI would do "massive damage" to the bureau. Former deputy FBI director Andrew McCabe rushed to CNN to say that Patel's nomination would be "a terrible development for the men and women of the FBI and also for the nation that depends on a highly functioning, professional, independent FBI."

Yeah, and independent FBI. That's a good one. 

National Review Online's Andrew McCarthy wrote a piece arguing that President-elect Donald Trump should submit his nominees to FBI background checks. 

McCarthy writes:

The implication of the Patel nomination is that Trump believes the FBI is corrupt and needs thoroughgoing change. Nor need we rely on implication: Trump has said as much quite bluntly. We have to assume, then, that this conceit about bureau corruption informs Trump’s refusal to agree to FBI background investigations. But this is inconsistent with Patel’s premise, which is that the majority of the FBI is solid, does important work for the country, and must be reformed because its law-enforcement mission is essential. Patel’s beef is with FBI leadership and, relatedly, what he sees as the corrupting influence Washington has on the agency (which he’d address by moving almost all FBI personnel out of the D.C. area). FBI background investigations are routine matters, conducted by line agents, not bureau hierarchy.

Yeah, that's the implication.

We wouldn't trust background checks to Christopher Wray's FBI for a moment. This is a bad take.

***

