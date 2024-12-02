Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
VIP
Concerns Raised About Trump’s DEA Pick
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to...
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
MSNBC Legal Analyst Wouldn’t Have Approved Hunter Biden’s Gun or Tax Cases
I Beg Your Pardon? KJP Claims Biden Decided Hunter’s Fate Over the...
VIP
'The Election Tied My Hands, So I'm Gonna Tie My Tubes'
MSNBC Draws Smallest Weekday Audience in 20 Years in 25-54 Demographic
Soft-on Crime: Daniel Penny Greeted by Chants of 'Guilty' As Closing Arguments Begin
Ho Ho NO: Jill Biden Reveals 2024 White House Christmas Decor
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage...
IRRELEVANT: New York Times Now Targeting Rumble for Being Better at Journalism Than...
Tom 'Expert' Nichols Thinks Cleaning Up the FBI Is 'Slow Mo' Authoritarian Takeover...

Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and Company

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on December 02, 2024
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

We'd thought for a minute that Chris Cuomo may have been red-pilled. He recently said on his show that the people elected Donald Trump to disrupt a system they think is corrupt: "If you’re sending someone into the jungle, do you really care if they’re a savage?" he asked. Back in October, Cuomo had called Alvin Bragg's witch hunt trial of Trump "laughable."

Advertisement

 It seems as though the red pill has worn off. Cuomo is now sympathizing with President Joe Biden's blanket pardon of his son Hunter — "an addict you have been trying to save from himself his whole life" — because he wouldn't want Hunter left at the mercy of Trump and company.

Again, it's the narrative that Biden is just being a loving father to his addict son.

Recommended

'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to Make Him MUCH More Agreeable
Doug P.
Advertisement

Exactly. First, he lied repeatedly about pardoning his son and sent out his press secretary to do the same, and then he gave him a blanket pardon going all the way back to 2014. But Hunter was an addict, so whatever he did wasn't his responsibility.

Advertisement

What does he mean by "at the mercy of Trump and company"? Is he saying Trump would weaponize the Justice Department? How could he, when Hunter obviously never did anything criminal during his overseas shenanigans?

***

Tags: CHRIS CUOMO HUNTER BIDEN JOE BIDEN PARDON

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to Make Him MUCH More Agreeable
Doug P.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
RELEASE THE HOSTAGES NOW! Trump Drops Hot Fire On Hamas With AWESOME Hostage Ultimatum
Grateful Calvin
Sen. Dick Blumenthal Concerned Pete Hegseth Might Be Too Drunk to Serve
Brett T.
Crystal Ball or Nah? Did Vivek Ramaswamy Predict Hunter Biden’s Presidential Pardon?
Warren Squire
Andrew McCabe Afraid ‘Conspiracy Theories’ Might Arise From Hunter’s Sweeping Pardon
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
'We Are SO Back!' Peter Doocy Reports What Trump Told Justin Trudeau to Make Him MUCH More Agreeable Doug P.
Advertisement