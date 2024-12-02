Chris Cuomo Can’t Imagine Leaving Your Son at the Mercy of Trump and Company

We'd thought for a minute that Chris Cuomo may have been red-pilled. He recently said on his show that the people elected Donald Trump to disrupt a system they think is corrupt: "If you’re sending someone into the jungle, do you really care if they’re a savage?" he asked. Back in October, Cuomo had called Alvin Bragg's witch hunt trial of Trump "laughable."

It seems as though the red pill has worn off. Cuomo is now sympathizing with President Joe Biden's blanket pardon of his son Hunter — "an addict you have been trying to save from himself his whole life" — because he wouldn't want Hunter left at the mercy of Trump and company.

What kind of person would lie repeatedly about never pardoning their son and respecting the outcome of the courts when running for office and then pardon him once they withdrew their candidacy?



How would you describe this kind of person? — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) December 2, 2024

Bill: you saying you would let your son...an addict you have been trying to save from himself his whole life...be at the mercy of Trump and co? https://t.co/uD7ZMiMFod — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) December 2, 2024

Again, it's the narrative that Biden is just being a loving father to his addict son.

I know it’s hard for the Cuomos to understand but being in public life doesn’t mean your relatives get to do whatever they want. See: Cuomo family behavior during lockdowns for more info. https://t.co/HqhuOTk7GL — Karol Markowicz (@karol) December 2, 2024

He was trying to save his son from addiction?😂. Why does this blanket pardon go all the way back to when he was VP? He did it to save his own a**.

You can’t be that naive. — Lady (@lovingit111) December 2, 2024

Chris, you seen a reasonable guy. Explain the blanket pardon. Why to 2014? Did Hunter do something then he could be prosecuted for? We have been told during Trump's prosecution it's not political, are you saying now that prosecutions are political? — Jolly Roger (@dontcallmeraylo) December 2, 2024

What does Hunter committing a slew of crimes have to do with “Trump and Co.”?



If you’re asking if he deserves some jail time like anyone else would, yes. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) December 2, 2024

It depends. Maybe if he had just pardoned him for the drug and gun crimes, but pardoning from everything he "may" have done seems a little sketch... — Joaquim Mohsen (@JoaquimMohsen) December 2, 2024

It's about the lie, not the pardon. — Rural Revolution (@pilgrimboy14) December 2, 2024

Have you looked into what Hunter actually did? Go through the laptop and investigation. Be a journalist. You don’t want to embarrass yourself like “ivermectin is horse dewormer” again. It’s rly bad. — Fredd (@NotFredd3) December 2, 2024

Think about all that’s on the laptop, it’s not just drug use and addiction. So much more. It’s loaded. — Krista (@KristaJohnson1) December 2, 2024

The ‘blanket’ and time range are the issue, not those two negligible charges. Otherwise it would have specifically listed those



But you know that. — Dana Kowalski (@danakowalski) December 2, 2024

Exactly. First, he lied repeatedly about pardoning his son and sent out his press secretary to do the same, and then he gave him a blanket pardon going all the way back to 2014. But Hunter was an addict, so whatever he did wasn't his responsibility.

This administration has been claiming no one is above the law. How does a 10 year blanket pardon square with that? The prodigal son story is all well and good, but commuting Hunters sentence or pardoning him for the crimes charged works, but a 10 year license to kill? — Danny ElPaso (@DannyElPaso) December 2, 2024

I really don't think Trump has the time to care about Hunter. If you haven't noticed he's got other more importnat priorities, thank God. — Luce (@lucefmann) December 2, 2024

What does he mean by "at the mercy of Trump and company"? Is he saying Trump would weaponize the Justice Department? How could he, when Hunter obviously never did anything criminal during his overseas shenanigans?

