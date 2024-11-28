Columnist Says Joe Biden Must Do the Right Thing and Formally Cancel Thanksgiving

Sorry, buddy, but you're too late. We've already finished Thanksgiving dinner. A non-political dinner to boot.

This editor already wrote a piece today on USA TODAY celebrating the holiday with a column entitled, "We can't share Thanksgiving. You voted to deport people who look like me." This piece wasn't just about deportation but all sorts of liberal positions, from economics to abortion. Worst of all, it was written by Louie Villalobos, who is Gannett's director of opinion. Sorry your newspaper couldn't pull Kamala Harris across the finish line, but our Thanksgiving will be fine without you.

That column wasn't enough of a scream therapy session of USA TODAY, though. Rex Huppke writes for the ideologically diverse paper by calling for President Joe Biden to "formally cancel this year’s Thanksgiving." That's the losing spirit.

Opinion: Joe Biden must cancel Thanksgiving. MAGA and non-MAGA cannot break bread. | Opinion https://t.co/jbw1jAhGdk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 27, 2024

Huppke writes:

If you voted for an adjudicated rapist and convicted felon who wants to round up millions of human beings and put them in detention camps, who thinks transgender people shouldn’t exist, then we don’t have a common ground in which to chitchat over stuffing and pumpkin pie. … My ears are ringing from the loud and righteous calls that people like me need to “better understand Trump voters.” But I can’t shake the fact that no Trump voter has ever been asked to understand me, or tried to for that matter. Nobody’s telling them to spend time with a family who has a transgender child and understand the damage that comes from ignorant cruelty. Nobody’s telling them to meet with migrants who’ve fled vicious gang violence and certain death and risked everything to get here. Nobody’s imploring them to make even the slightest effort to understand why issues like diversity and inclusion are morally right and really matter to people.

Yeah, we conservatives haven't heard a thing about transgender children and illegal immigrants and diversity and inclusion in every newspaper and on every cable news show and in every movie and TV program and press junket. (Hadn't you heard? "The Wizard of Oz" has "always been queer.") No one's telling us to do these things — they're forcing it down our throats, and we've done with that.

This is the lamest thing I’ve read on X all day. — Carolyn🇺🇸 (@Cmfina24) November 27, 2024

USA Today really is pathetic. Newspapers are a dying medium and they're actively trying to alienate half of their potential customers. — Michael Cold (@Devlin_Cold) November 27, 2024

Happy Thanksgiving Rex! I’ll pass on the tripe you just dished up. Don’t listen to this guy people. Find common ground. — Joseph Thomas (@JosephT379) November 27, 2024

What a dolt. People who think like this are broken and incredibly uninformed, and I'm not sure they can ever open their minds to see the world as it actually is. So we're not going to argue politics over turkey, we're just going to feel sorry for our family members who are as… — The Center (@the_centerest) November 27, 2024

"… who are as programmed as this person."

Normally we'd put a lot more responses in this post, but USA TODAY doesn't get that much engagement. It's a wonder why.

