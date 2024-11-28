Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always Been 'Queer' (Spoiler: It Has Not)

Last weekend, 'Wicked' -- the film adaptation of the wildly successful Broadway play -- opened. It's been doing well at the box office, and will likely do well through the holidays.

Advertisement

And that's despite the lead actress having a snit fit because a fan redid the movie poster and she called it 'racist' (it wasn't), and a PR nightmare when the website on the Mattel box of dolls linked to an adult site instead of the movie website.

Given the backlash the live-action remake of 'Snow White' is getting because its lead actress keep shooting her mouth off, you'd think studios would want their stars to steer clear of that sort of controversy.

You'd think wrong:

Wicked cast: "Oz has always been a queer place, even in the books." 🙄 pic.twitter.com/WgwTIHYjoG — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 25, 2024

Sigh.

Can we not, please?

I look forward to the days when the woke mind virus is just a memory — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024

So do we.

Why do they insist on making everything gay? — Mrs B (@attackdogX) November 25, 2024

Because reasons.

Do you think Frank Baum could have ever predicted 124 years into the future, where his work would be sexually molested by a hive of bizarre dramatic arts zombies? — Frank (@QuiteFranklyTV) November 25, 2024

Not a chance.

I saw "Wicked" in NYC several years back. It was a decent show and there was nothing about it that I remember being "woke" or "queer" back then. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 25, 2024

Because it wasn't. It was largely a story about friendship.

But we don't do that anymore.

Actually it was completely wholesome with no reference to sexuality whatsoever pic.twitter.com/qTQLRjEszB — Indy Cat 2000 (@TheFinalBot1) November 25, 2024

Can we go back to that, please?

I wonder if they know that Frank Baum (writer of The Wizard of Oz), wasn’t exactly the most inclusive person… https://t.co/22xpBTHb2H pic.twitter.com/ITD1ZkkmrH — Blanks (@bblanks20) November 25, 2024

Not a chance.

They sure were.

Nope.

Oh, I find the insanity of the Wicked press tour absolutely more entertaining than the movie could possibly be. I’m loving it! It’s so deranged. 😂😂 https://t.co/5II6uN7Nqe — radsadmadmom (@radsadmadmom) November 25, 2024

'Deranged' is an understatement.

They look like the capital residents in the Hunger Games



Completely detached from reality, living in an echo chamber of delusion and slowly rotting away mentally and physically https://t.co/CgYuT5ee4K — AFromK (@A_From_K) November 25, 2024

They do. And that's not a compliment.

Their ongoing compulsion to rewrite history with rampant homosexuality that wasn’t there says a lot about their chronic insecurity. They feel a need to retroactively normalize what isn’t normal in order to feel better about themselves. https://t.co/1m29gRe3BU — Orwell Blarghskovich III (@IiiOrwell) November 25, 2024

Nailed it.