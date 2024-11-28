FAFO Thanksgiving Edition: Free Palestine Protesters Attempt To Shutdown Macy's Parade
Have They Read the Books? Watch As 'Wicked' Stars Insist Oz Has Always Been 'Queer' (Spoiler: It Has Not)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  12:30 PM on November 28, 2024
Last weekend, 'Wicked' -- the film adaptation of the wildly successful Broadway play -- opened. It's been doing well at the box office, and will likely do well through the holidays.

And that's despite the lead actress having a snit fit because a fan redid the movie poster and she called it 'racist' (it wasn't), and a PR nightmare when the website on the Mattel box of dolls linked to an adult site instead of the movie website.

Given the backlash the live-action remake of 'Snow White' is getting because its lead actress keep shooting her mouth off, you'd think studios would want their stars to steer clear of that sort of controversy.

You'd think wrong:

Sigh.

Can we not, please?

So do we.

Because reasons.

Not a chance.

Because it wasn't. It was largely a story about friendship.

But we don't do that anymore.

Can we go back to that, please?

Not a chance.

They sure were.

Nope.

'Deranged' is an understatement.

They do. And that's not a compliment.

Nailed it.

