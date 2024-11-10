Something 'Wicked' This Way Comes: Dolls For Oz Movie Musical Mistakenly Have Porn Site Link

Mock Draft: As Trump Prepares to 'Draft' His Cabinet Everyone On X Wants...
Warren Squire  |  7:30 AM on November 10, 2024
AngieArtist

Ah, the difference a word makes. Some parents and kids are in for a quite a shock if they go to a website on the back of some Wicked movie toys. The packaging for a series of dolls based on the upcoming Hollywood musical has the word 'movie' missing from the movie's website. So, if you type in the address as shown you're not taken to a website for the movie, but a porn website also called Wicked.

Here's more on Mattel's mistake.

Yes, it's real. Here's video of one of the dolls in the toy aisle of a department store.

It's not just the outside packaging. The wickedly wrong website is printed on the toy's manual inside as well.

Anyone who goes to the website listed in the manual or on the packaging will end up at a screen with this greeting them.

Check it out.

Of course, a blunder of this magnitude means instant collector's item. Fans will want one or more to keep. Others will see a chance for quick profit by purchasing as many as possible for resell online since a recall is surely coming.

A recall can be expensive. One poster suggests there may be a way for Mattel to fix this problem without having any toys pulled from store shelves.

That might be the best option.

The Wicked movie opens on November 22 of this year. Mattel and the studio will want the dolls on store shelves when the movie is released and be available for purchase for the holidays.

