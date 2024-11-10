Something 'Wicked' This Way Comes: Dolls For Oz Movie Musical Mistakenly Have Porn Site Link

Ah, the difference a word makes. Some parents and kids are in for a quite a shock if they go to a website on the back of some Wicked movie toys. The packaging for a series of dolls based on the upcoming Hollywood musical has the word 'movie' missing from the movie's website. So, if you type in the address as shown you're not taken to a website for the movie, but a porn website also called Wicked.

Here's more on Mattel's mistake.

Oh my dear god, Mattel accidentally listed “Wicked dot com” (porn site) instead of “Wickedmovie dot com” (official site) on the Wicked movie doll boxes. And it seems to be on most of the boxes in the assortment (I just checked on eBay). 😭 https://t.co/Mw7k7Md4cI pic.twitter.com/WbkeUeoimx — Valerie D'Orazio (@TheVallyD) November 10, 2024

Yes, it's real. Here's video of one of the dolls in the toy aisle of a department store.

It's not just the outside packaging. The wickedly wrong website is printed on the toy's manual inside as well.

And their manual pic.twitter.com/3qPaznwvXl — Lucy Tempest (RP) (@GingerMartian) November 9, 2024

Anyone who goes to the website listed in the manual or on the packaging will end up at a screen with this greeting them.

Check it out.

Of course, a blunder of this magnitude means instant collector's item. Fans will want one or more to keep. Others will see a chance for quick profit by purchasing as many as possible for resell online since a recall is surely coming.

Will buying a few of these make me a killing later? 😏 — Aliyah! (@50zpink) November 10, 2024

i’m crying i need to buy one of these before they get recalled LMAOOO — 𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 (@sinist3rgore) November 10, 2024

Gonna get one before a recall. Will make a fine addition to my collection — richard (@Haloriot303) November 9, 2024

A recall can be expensive. One poster suggests there may be a way for Mattel to fix this problem without having any toys pulled from store shelves.

Now...if Mattel/Universal were really smart, they'd go to the owners of that porn site and be like "How much for your domain name?" Even if it cost them millions, it would still be a lot less than a recall. — david contrarian (@davidcontrarian) November 10, 2024

That might be the best option.

The Wicked movie opens on November 22 of this year. Mattel and the studio will want the dolls on store shelves when the movie is released and be available for purchase for the holidays.