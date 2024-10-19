Mean and Green: Will 'Wicked' Witch's Words Spell Disaster for Magical Movie Musical?

Popular!

You're gonna be popular!

Well, maybe not after this. A seemingly spoiled and ignorant actress's truly 'wicked' behavior has made her the sudden poster child for misplaced anger. Roughly a month before Wicked is set to jump from the Broadway stage to the big screen, one of the musical fantasy's main stars is jumping to the wrong conclusion. It all centers around a fan's loving re-imagining of the movie's poster art. However, actress Cynthia Erivo disagrees and says it's racist and comes from a place of hate. While Erivo plays a green-skinned witch on screen, some say she comes across as a thin-skinned one in real life.

Advertisement

Fans are noticeably sad and upset.

Awe😒…I was actually looking forward to WICKED because I’m a huge fan of the Broadway show- and then I read this. No one is degrading the actress- they’re merely mirroring the most iconic art from one of the most successful and most loved Broadway shows. As the actress who… pic.twitter.com/b7tLyzJ9Sr — Steph Anie (@mynerdyhome) October 16, 2024

Even a casual observer can tell this fan-made design was just one person trying to make the movie poster more faithful to the stage play's original art. Does this look like hate to you or just a devoted fan paying homage to a story and characters they love?

Check out the side-by-side comparison.

Hollywood actors are increasingly shortsighted when it comes to engaging with fans and promoting their own cinematic projects. When many should be embracing the fans they instead lash out irrationally. Thus, a golden opportunity to sell a film to fans instead has them closing their wallets and saying 'there's no place like home'.

What a ridiculously self victimizing take.



Hiding the eyes sets up a mystery, people like solving mysteries.



Hence they will subconsciously WANT to see her eyes and see the movie.



What a silly, narcissistic bean. — Ark of The Kingdom - ۞ 🗺️👑🕊️ (@Arkilogos) October 16, 2024

It seems more and more actors are self-sabotaging their own films. The millions of dollars spent marketing a movie can be destroyed in mere seconds by a mouthy actor sharing their two cents about a controversial topic. Even worse is when the movies themselves cross those same fine lines.

Some have adopted a holistic approach to picking entertainment.

I have a rule. The second they start spouting the identity nonsense - whether it be in the movie itself, the marketing, or statements from the actors - is the second I decide not to watch the show/movie. I paid to see the musical. I now have no interest in the movie even if it… — FanOfObjectiveTruth (@FanOfObjTruth) October 16, 2024

So, will this latest big screen musical take of L. Frank Baum's beloved Oz characters 'defy gravity' at cinemas? Maybe, but only if one of the film's witches stops beating online fans over the head with her broom. Universal Pictures' Wicked hits movie theaters November 22, 2024.