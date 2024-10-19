Manic Midler Mauls Musk for Trying to 'Steal This Election'
Return to Normalcy? Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Endorses Trump
Rusty Anchors and Sinking Viewership: Can Shrinking Cable Cash Keep CNN Afloat?
McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald's Fry 'Chef'...
VIP
Believe All Women, Unless They Tell You They Might Get Crippled Competing Against...
'COMPLETELY FULL OF IT': Watch Jocelyn Nungaray's Mom BLAST Kamala Harris Over Illegal...
Despite MULTIPLE Media Mulligans, Kamala Harris STILL Can't Say What She'd Do Differently...
Chris Cillizza and Taylor Lorenz - Self Awareness Fail
Backed Into a Corner: White Dudes For Harris Organizer Becomes Embarrassing BUTT of...
VIP
Sheriff Grady Judd's Sting Exposes EXTREME Dangers of the Biden/Harris Open Border Policy
DEVASTATING: Watch Muslim MSNBC Focus Group Say There's NOTHING Kamala Can Do to...
Politico Ignores Reality, Gets DRAGGED for Saying 'Exhausted' Trump Is Declining Interview...
Check Out All the Super RAD and Totally Awesome New Perks We're Offering...
VIP
This Is DEPRAVED: Matt Walsh Details Horrific Groomer Camp Operating in Tim Walz's...

Mean and Green: Will 'Wicked' Witch's Words Spell Disaster for Magical Movie Musical?

Warren Squire  |  7:00 AM on October 19, 2024
AngieArtist

Popular!
You're gonna be popular!

Well, maybe not after this. A seemingly spoiled and ignorant actress's truly 'wicked' behavior has made her the sudden poster child for misplaced anger. Roughly a month before Wicked is set to jump from the Broadway stage to the big screen, one of the musical fantasy's main stars is jumping to the wrong conclusion. It all centers around a fan's loving re-imagining of the movie's poster art. However, actress Cynthia Erivo disagrees and says it's racist and comes from a place of hate. While Erivo plays a green-skinned witch on screen, some say she comes across as a thin-skinned one in real life.

Advertisement

Fans are noticeably sad and upset.

Even a casual observer can tell this fan-made design was just one person trying to make the movie poster more faithful to the stage play's original art. Does this look like hate to you or just a devoted fan paying homage to a story and characters they love?

Check out the side-by-side comparison.

Hollywood actors are increasingly shortsighted when it comes to engaging with fans and promoting their own cinematic projects. When many should be embracing the fans they instead lash out irrationally. Thus, a golden opportunity to sell a film to fans instead has them closing their wallets and saying 'there's no place like home'.

It seems more and more actors are self-sabotaging their own films. The millions of dollars spent marketing a movie can be destroyed in mere seconds by a mouthy actor sharing their two cents about a controversial topic. Even worse is when the movies themselves cross those same fine lines.

Recommended

Manic Midler Mauls Musk for Trying to 'Steal This Election'
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Some have adopted a holistic approach to picking entertainment.

So, will this latest big screen musical take of L. Frank Baum's beloved Oz characters 'defy gravity' at cinemas? Maybe, but only if one of the film's witches stops beating online fans over the head with her broom. Universal Pictures' Wicked hits movie theaters November 22, 2024.

Tags: BROADWAY ENTERTAINMENT HATE MOVIE MOVIES RACISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Manic Midler Mauls Musk for Trying to 'Steal This Election'
FuzzyChimp
McWow: The NY Post Attempts to Cook Donald Trump With Ex-McDonald's Fry 'Chef' and Gets Burned
FuzzyChimp
Return to Normalcy? Hakeem Jeffries Accidentally Endorses Trump
FuzzyChimp
Backed Into a Corner: White Dudes For Harris Organizer Becomes Embarrassing BUTT of His Own Joke
Warren Squire
WI Woman Attends Trump Rally AND a Kamala Rally and What She Found Was So DAMNING - for Kamala (Watch)
Sam J.
Harmeet K. Dhillon Asks the Question All of America Is Thinking and the Replies Are Hilarious
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Manic Midler Mauls Musk for Trying to 'Steal This Election' FuzzyChimp
Advertisement