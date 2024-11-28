USA TODAY: We Can’t Share Thanksgiving Because You Voted to Deport People Like Me

If you've been following Twitchy today like you should have been, you saw Gordon K.'s piece, "Liberals Hate Thanksgiving: A Twitter Retrospective," compiling headlines from all the usual suspects like Vox and Huffpost telling us that Thanksgiving is bad, actually, and we shouldn't be celebrating it.

Since that piece was written, we've gotten more craziness from outlets like USA TODAY, which has posted an opinion piece on why we can't share Thanksgiving with Louie Villalobos (crying emoji) because we voted to deport people who look like him. It's important to note that he says "people who look like me" and not "people like me," because no one voted to deport American citizens. And we didn't vote to deport Hispanics; as we've learned, illegal immigrants have been coming from all around the world, from Africa to China.

We really don't hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/hOYwGSJsAj — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 28, 2024

Note some more rhetorical sleight-of-hand: first we voted to deport people who look like him, and now we've "voted against their existence."

Let's see why Villalobos isn't in the holiday spirit and why we can't share Thanksgiving with him.

This, my friends, is about the core beliefs we all hold near and dear to our identity. This is about what each side believes people can do in their own lives. This is about who can exist and where they’re allowed to exist. This is about what our children will be taught in schools. This is about whether or not a woman and her doctor have control of their health care decisions. Let me put it another way. I am one generation from family members who came to America from Mexico. My family is here because of a guest worker program that today’s political climate would never allow, mostly because of Republicans. I grew up, went to school and lived my life with the very people many of you think should be part of Donald Trump’s promised militarized mass deportation. I am them. They are me. We are who you voted against.

That's right: You grew up in America, went to school in America, and lived your life as an American. But your real beef is with conservatives? "This is about whether or not a woman and her doctor have control over their health care decisions." Why are we expected to share Thanksgiving with people who call killing the unborn a "health care decision"?

"I am them. They are me." No, you're an American citizen and they are not.

Let’s just deport all these liberals with the illegals and really save America — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) November 28, 2024

“You voted to deport people who look like me.”



Sounds racist and xenophobic. Almost like he’s assuming people who look like him are illegals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 28, 2024

Louie needs to shut up and pass the gravy. — Suburban Black Man 🇺🇸 (@niceblackdude) November 28, 2024

Isn't vengeance on behalf of "people who look like me" kind of a racist way to view the world? 🤔 — Peter St Onge, Ph.D. (@profstonge) November 28, 2024

We wouldn't exactly call not sharing Thanksgiving "vengeance," but you know that's what's in his heart.

Ah yes, it's totally about "people who look like me", and not at all about people who choose to break the laws of our country. Looks over virtue, right? Classic liberal mindset. — Dakota Graves (@Spork1984) November 28, 2024

It's not unexpected that @USATODAY continues its policy of promoting racism in America by publishing opinion pieces like this. — tbone (@tbone9070) November 28, 2024

Oh Louie. The world’s smallest violin isn’t even playing for you. Illegals came from many different countries. This isn’t about racial profiling. This is about the law and the safety of our nation. — Jen 𝕏🗽 (@jenreneeX) November 28, 2024

Exactly. Every nation on Earth has a border that needs to be protected.

I have no interest in sharing Thanksgiving with journos anyway so his terms are acceptable. — Dissident West (@dissidentwest) November 28, 2024

He's more than just a journo … he's Gannett's director of opinion. And you can find him on Bluesky, because "honestly, who still uses Twitter, or X, or whatever it's called?" Good one, buddy. X will outlast USA TODAY and has a bigger readership, we'd assume. The only reason we even saw this stupid liberal propaganda rant was because of X — where USA TODAY posted it:

Opinion: We can't share Thanksgiving. You voted to deport people who look like me. | Opinion https://t.co/N60qqeB4HF — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 26, 2024

According to Gannett, USA TODAY and USATODAY.com reach a combined seven million readers daily. According to Google, more than 245 million people worldwide use X daily.

We'll share Thanksgiving with you anyway … Trump voters aren't quite so petty as liberals.

***