Ukrainians Are Fighting Every Day to Preserve Our Right to Record Ignorant Podcasts

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 26, 2024
Here's something we didn't know. We know that we've sent tens of billions in aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken just said that "every dollar we have at our disposal" will be pushed to Ukraine between now and January 20th, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. What we didn't know is these brave Ukrainian soldiers are fighting to protect our right to free speech. We suppose that if Putin conquered Ukraine, and then invaded a NATO member country, thus drawing the United States into World War III, Russia could conquer the United States and trample on our rights to say "asinine, ignorant, and cowardly things on podcasts."

Timothy Snyder says in his bio that he's a history professor at Yale, so this isn't some random.

That must be why Biden officials considered giving nuclear weapons to Ukraine — to preserve our freedom of speech.

