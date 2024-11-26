Ukrainians Are Fighting Every Day to Preserve Our Right to Record Ignorant Podcasts

Here's something we didn't know. We know that we've sent tens of billions in aid to Ukraine in its fight against Russia, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken just said that "every dollar we have at our disposal" will be pushed to Ukraine between now and January 20th, when President-elect Donald Trump takes office. What we didn't know is these brave Ukrainian soldiers are fighting to protect our right to free speech. We suppose that if Putin conquered Ukraine, and then invaded a NATO member country, thus drawing the United States into World War III, Russia could conquer the United States and trample on our rights to say "asinine, ignorant, and cowardly things on podcasts."

Advertisement

Ukrainians are fighting and dying every day so that we can be safe and enjoy the right to say asinine, ignorant, and cowardly things on podcasts. — Timothy Snyder (@TimothyDSnyder) November 26, 2024

Timothy Snyder says in his bio that he's a history professor at Yale, so this isn't some random.

Wait, if Ukrainians weren’t fighting, I wouldn’t be safe in America? Expand on that please? — Bathrobe Dave (@bathrobedave24) November 26, 2024

They are fighting to keep Russia from taking over their country. Many conscripted to do so. I promise they are not thinking about you at all. What a self centered, arrogant thing to say. — Stacey (@ScotsFyre) November 26, 2024

Yeah because somehow Russia is going to stop me from having a podcast.



Do you even think about the crap your typing? — I will not eat zee bugz (@BFrankzetta) November 26, 2024

Every day when I press record I make sure to pour out a bit of my beer to honor the Ukrainian patriots that kept my internet connection intact.



6,000 miles from my home — Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) November 26, 2024

This has to be the dumbest post of 2024 — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) November 26, 2024

This is a really smart take — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 26, 2024

Are you high? — Dana (@OhMelodylane) November 26, 2024

Class, can someone give an example of a non sequitur? — The Intl. Hick of Mystery (@ChuckHosea) November 26, 2024

Look at you posting asinine, ignorant, and cowardly nonsense on X. — 3gunGorilla (@GomesBolt) November 26, 2024

I’m not sure they are fighting for us Tim — Jerhiko (@Jerhiko28) November 26, 2024

They are fighting for their land, not us, you dope. — Scott Fishman (@ScottFishman) November 26, 2024

Ukrainians are obviously fighting Russia to protect our First Amendment rights. — Adam Johnston (@ConquestTheory) November 26, 2024

That must be why Biden officials considered giving nuclear weapons to Ukraine — to preserve our freedom of speech.

***