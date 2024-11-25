Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation

We heard in an earlier post a lieutenant colonel whining about the 400+ anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced since January. Most of those laws seek to protect minors from doctors who'd rush them onto puberty blockers and remove healthy breast tissue — what the Left calls "gender-affirming care."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is one of the most based attorney generals we have. He launched an investigation into Media Matters, announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's illegal student loan cancelation, and obtained a court order to force the Biden administration to finish President Trump's border wall.

On Monday, he's celebrating a court ruling upholding Missouri's law against "gender-affirming care" for minors.

🚨BREAKING: The Court has left Missouri’s law banning child mutilation in place, a resounding VICTORY for my team.



We’re the FIRST state in the nation to defend such a law at the trial court.



Mutilation is not healthcare.



We will never stop fighting to protect your children. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) November 25, 2024

"Mutilation is not health care." We like the sound of that.

Incredible! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

Well done — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

This should be law nationwide. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 25, 2024

This is a major victory and is step 1 of what I hope will sweep the nation. — StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 25, 2024

It won't sweep the nation, unfortunately. California will declare itself a sanctuary state for sex change surgeries for minors.

Upsetting there was an attempt to remove that law to begin with.



Excellent save. Thank you, AG Bailey — Kat (@DeathbatBunny) November 25, 2024

Bailey announced another win in court Monday; the court upheld the state's voter ID laws.

🚨BREAKING: A Court just sided with my team yet again, ruling Missouri’s voter ID law will remain INTACT.



We went to court, we put on the evidence, and radical activists working to undermine our elections FAILED.



This is a HUGE win for election security. — Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) November 25, 2024

Elon Musk congratulated Bailey:

Congratulations AG Bailey!



Now we need this nationwide. https://t.co/6xUQ9o167W — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024

All 50 states should be the same. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024

There’s only one reason to oppose voter ID. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2024

Any state without voter ID is cheating — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 25, 2024

Voter ID should be mandatory in ALL 50 states.



Any state that opposes voter ID is corrupt. — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 25, 2024

Andrew Bailey and Ken Paxton really putting points on the board. — Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) November 25, 2024

Thank you so very much.



Well done. — ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 25, 2024

Massive Win! Thank you for fighting for election integrity. Bravo! — Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 25, 2024

Huge win! Thank you for fighting for election integrity! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024

Well done, AG Bailey.



How do we use this model to make sure this becomes the law across our whole country?

Don't forget that a court in Texas ruled that voter ID was racist. States will still cling to that fallacy. They even freak out when states clear the deceased from the voter rolls.

— Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 25, 2024