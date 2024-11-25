Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation

We heard in an earlier post a lieutenant colonel whining about the 400+ anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced since January. Most of those laws seek to protect minors from doctors who'd rush them onto puberty blockers and remove healthy breast tissue — what the Left calls "gender-affirming care."
Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is one of the most based attorney generals we have. He launched an investigation into Media Matters, announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's illegal student loan cancelation, and obtained a court order to force the Biden administration to finish President Trump's border wall.
On Monday, he's celebrating a court ruling upholding Missouri's law against "gender-affirming care" for minors.
🚨BREAKING: The Court has left Missouri’s law banning child mutilation in place, a resounding VICTORY for my team.— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) November 25, 2024
We’re the FIRST state in the nation to defend such a law at the trial court.
Mutilation is not healthcare.
We will never stop fighting to protect your children.
"Mutilation is not health care." We like the sound of that.
Incredible!— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024
Well done— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024
This should be law nationwide.— Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) November 25, 2024
This is a major victory and is step 1 of what I hope will sweep the nation.— StOrMyNiGhT (@Nautiguy48) November 25, 2024
It won't sweep the nation, unfortunately. California will declare itself a sanctuary state for sex change surgeries for minors.
Upsetting there was an attempt to remove that law to begin with.— Kat (@DeathbatBunny) November 25, 2024
Excellent save. Thank you, AG Bailey
Bailey announced another win in court Monday; the court upheld the state's voter ID laws.
🚨BREAKING: A Court just sided with my team yet again, ruling Missouri’s voter ID law will remain INTACT.— Attorney General Andrew Bailey (@AGAndrewBailey) November 25, 2024
We went to court, we put on the evidence, and radical activists working to undermine our elections FAILED.
This is a HUGE win for election security.
Elon Musk congratulated Bailey:
Congratulations AG Bailey!— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2024
Now we need this nationwide. https://t.co/6xUQ9o167W
All 50 states should be the same.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 25, 2024
There’s only one reason to oppose voter ID.— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 25, 2024
Any state without voter ID is cheating— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 25, 2024
Voter ID should be mandatory in ALL 50 states.— ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) November 25, 2024
Any state that opposes voter ID is corrupt.
Andrew Bailey and Ken Paxton really putting points on the board.— Malcolm FleX (@Malcolm_fleX48) November 25, 2024
Thank you so very much.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 25, 2024
Well done.
Massive Win! Thank you for fighting for election integrity. Bravo!— Monica Crowley (@MonicaCrowley) November 25, 2024
Huge win! Thank you for fighting for election integrity!— Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 25, 2024
Well done, AG Bailey.
How do we use this model to make sure this becomes the law across our whole country?
Don't forget that a court in Texas ruled that voter ID was racist. States will still cling to that fallacy. They even freak out when states clear the deceased from the voter rolls.
— Simon VanDyk (@SimonSaysKnow) November 25, 2024
