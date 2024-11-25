VIP
Court Upholds Missouri's Law Banning Child Mutilation

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 25, 2024
AngieArtist

We heard in an earlier post a lieutenant colonel whining about the 400+ anti-LGBTQ laws that have been introduced since January. Most of those laws seek to protect minors from doctors who'd rush them onto puberty blockers and remove healthy breast tissue — what the Left calls "gender-affirming care."

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is one of the most based attorney generals we have. He launched an investigation into Media Matters, announced a lawsuit against President Joe Biden's illegal student loan cancelation, and obtained a court order to force the Biden administration to finish President Trump's border wall.

On Monday, he's celebrating a court ruling upholding Missouri's law against "gender-affirming care" for minors.

"Mutilation is not health care." We like the sound of that.

It won't sweep the nation, unfortunately. California will declare itself a sanctuary state for sex change surgeries for minors.

Bailey announced another win in court Monday; the court upheld the state's voter ID laws.

Elon Musk congratulated Bailey:

Don't forget that a court in Texas ruled that voter ID was racist. States will still cling to that fallacy. They even freak out when states clear the deceased from the voter rolls.

***

Tags: MISSOURI TRANSGENDER VOTER ID MINORS

