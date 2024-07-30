Missouri AG Obtains Court Order FORCING Biden Administration to Finish the Border Wall

Project Lincoln White Dude: Trump Is 'The Greatest Threat Americans Have Ever Faced'
Brett T.  |  9:30 PM on July 30, 2024
White House

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey is absolutely based. Back in March, we reported on how he announced he was filing suit against Media Matters for America, demanding documents "regarding their solicitation of donations to bully advertisers into pulling out of X." Just a few days later, he announced he was filing suit to stop President Joe Biden's unconstitutional vote-buying student loan cancellation plan.

On Tuesday, Bailey announced he'd won a court order forcing the Biden administration to use the money allocated to build a wall on the southern border to finish building the wall.

On his first day in office, President Joe Biden issued an executive order diverting all funds away from building the wall.

Bailey issued a statement on his website:

Today, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey obtained a court order forcing the Biden Administration to use congressionally appropriated funds to construct a barrier along the southern border.

“The Biden Administration has failed to abide by the law to finish the construction of a wall along the southwest border,” said Attorney General Bailey. “Joe Biden refuses to carry out his constitutionally mandated responsibilities, so we took him to court to force him to do his job. This is a huge step forward in the fight to secure our border at a key moment in our nation’s history.”

In FY 2020, Congress passed a law explicitly requiring the President to construct barrier systems at the southern border to keep unauthorized individuals out of our country. The law provided $1.4 billion to build the border wall and explicitly stated the money “shall only be available for construction of barrier systems along the southwest border.” The Biden Administration refused to comply with Congress’ command.

So what happens now? Our guess is nothing. In saving democracy, the Biden administration tends to ignore court orders.

They'll claim something to get out of it.

It sounds like Bailey thinks Trump is going to win.

Us too.

