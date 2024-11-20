President Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President

President Joe Biden is trying to burn everything down on his way out the door, approving long-range missile strikes in Russia with U.S.-made and provided missiles, "forgiving" a $4.65 billion taxpayer-funded "loan," and having Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the mind behind the "51 former intelligence officers" letter, announce that "every dollar we have at our disposal" will be pushed to Ukraine between now and January 20th.

Biden's also rewarding those who returned taxpayer dollars to the Democrat Party in the form of campaign donations. You all remember Cecile Richards, don't you? She was president of Planned Parenthood for quite a few years, and today she was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Biden.

Biden awards the Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, former Planned Parenthood president https://t.co/iY9BFyVxUS — The Hill (@thehill) November 21, 2024

The Hill reports:

President Biden awarded on Wednesday the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, an abortion rights activist and former president of Planned Parenthood. During a private ceremony, Biden said Richards has “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.” … The Medal of Freedom is given at the discretion of the president to a civilian who has made an “especially meritorious contribution” to the country.

Speaking of contributions, U.S. taxpayers give Planned Parenthood more than half a billion dollars every year. Richards was making good money killing babies.

Weird flex for a devout Catholic. — The Haunting of Habitat for Humanity (@myra_fleener) November 21, 2024

Right? That's like devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi receiving the Margaret Sanger Award, named for the racist eugenicist who founded Planned Parenthood. As we said, just like with the teachers unions, the government sends them money, and they send it back as campaign contributions,

We have an open border, a Chinese vessel accused of hitting comms cables in the Baltic and being confronted by Danish Navy, Nordic countries all telling citizens to prep for fit hitting the shan, the US approving Ukraine's use of mines + our missiles, but here is POTATUS. https://t.co/J0E0FPsVXP — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) November 21, 2024

Congratulations, Cecile, you killed like so many babies. Here’s a trophy. 🏆 — Mocking SF Values (@Mockingsfvalues) November 21, 2024

For service to genocide. — Richard DeCamp (@richdecamp) November 21, 2024

Moloch is pleased.

Who knew killing babies would get you a Medal of Freedom. — Anti-Par2ival (@AntiPar2ival) November 21, 2024

Utterly disgusting. Awarding her with the Medal of Freedom only cheapens it. — Richard (@AlbusCorpus) November 21, 2024

Not surprising Biden paying homage to an agency hell bent on purging the poor and minorities from the earth. — Shaun 🇺🇸 (@LowellFreeman3) November 21, 2024

Does Biden even know what he did today? Asking for a friend — David Lutter (@DaveLutter396) November 21, 2024

He knows. He got out of bed and put on a suit for it.

