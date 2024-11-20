VIP
President Biden Awards Medal of Freedom to Former Planned Parenthood President

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

President Joe Biden is trying to burn everything down on his way out the door, approving long-range missile strikes in Russia with U.S.-made and provided missiles, "forgiving" a $4.65 billion taxpayer-funded "loan," and having Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the mind behind the "51 former intelligence officers" letter, announce that "every dollar we have at our disposal" will be pushed to Ukraine between now and January 20th.

Biden's also rewarding those who returned taxpayer dollars to the Democrat Party in the form of campaign donations. You all remember Cecile Richards, don't you? She was president of Planned Parenthood for quite a few years, and today she was awarded the Medal of Freedom by Biden. 

The Hill reports:

President Biden awarded on Wednesday the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Cecile Richards, an abortion rights activist and former president of Planned Parenthood. 

During a private ceremony, Biden said Richards has “led some of our Nation’s most important civil rights causes — to lift up the dignity of workers, defend and advance women’s reproductive rights and equality, and mobilize Americans to exercise their power to vote.” 

The Medal of Freedom is given at the discretion of the president to a civilian who has made an “especially meritorious contribution” to the country. 

Speaking of contributions, U.S. taxpayers give Planned Parenthood more than half a billion dollars every year. Richards was making good money killing babies.

Right? That's like devout Catholic Nancy Pelosi receiving the Margaret Sanger Award, named for the racist eugenicist who founded Planned Parenthood. As we said, just like with the teachers unions, the government sends them money, and they send it back as campaign contributions,

Moloch is pleased.

He knows. He got out of bed and put on a suit for it.

***

Tags: CECILE RICHARDS JOE BIDEN PLANNED PARENTHOOD

