While Americans Get $750, Joe Biden Lets Ukraine Keep BILLIONS in Taxpayer-Funded War Aid

It feels like the Biden administration is going scorched earth as they make their way out of the White House doors. He (well, whoever is making decisions for his pudding brain) not only authorized the use of long-range missiles and landmines against Russia, he's now letting Ukraine keep billions in so-called 'loans' made with our tax dollars:

BREAKING: Biden State Department tells Ukraine they can keep $4.65B in taxpayer money they originally were supposed to pay back, per Rep. Matt Rosendale. — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 20, 2024

You don't despise the government enough.

The American citizens deserve better — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 20, 2024

We sure do.

Total mystery as to why Donald Trump won.

Then I say Putin can have Ukraine.



I can give it to him. I helped pay for it. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) November 20, 2024

Right?

Has the IRS ever told anyone they can keep the money they owed?



The outgoing administration should lose their pensions over this. — EleventySigma CygnusAtratus (@eleventysigma) November 20, 2024

The IRS will take the clothes off your back, first.

But no one will face consequences for this. Not one person.

I'm gonna screenshot this, print it out, and mail it into the IRS come April. Subject Line: Precedent



If they don't have to pay. I'm not either — TM3 (@TM3pro) November 20, 2024

Good luck with that.

We get the sentiment, but the IRS won't look kindly on thumbing your nose at them. Even if they deserve it.

No, I'd very much like that refund back. Thanks. — Red Alert Florida (@RedAlertFlorida) November 20, 2024

Same.

That’s so nice of them.



January can’t come fast enough. https://t.co/PspowplAVl — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) November 20, 2024

No, it cannot.

I knew the whole give them a loan thing was bs. https://t.co/6rnhl0PutC — Max Bonilla (@outragedteen_) November 20, 2024

It was always B.S.

Clarification: The Communist leader of the United States, Antony Blinken, turned Ukraine's loans into Grants https://t.co/Qpa8llY8H9 — Wendy Patterson (@wendyp4545) November 20, 2024

Unilaterally.

He forgave their Loans before y’all student loans 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/5GjtpMInJN — E sosa (@esosa_ca) November 20, 2024

We hadn't considered that, but hahahahahahaha!

They’re burning it down on their way out https://t.co/FnKWPI6i1p — Kim Jong “Mad Dog” Illhan Omar🏴 (@Stevemckracken) November 20, 2024

That's exactly what they're doing.