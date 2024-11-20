Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
While Americans Get $750, Joe Biden Lets Ukraine Keep BILLIONS in Taxpayer-Funded War Aid

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

It feels like the Biden administration is going scorched earth as they make their way out of the White House doors. He (well, whoever is making decisions for his pudding brain) not only authorized the use of long-range missiles and landmines against Russia, he's now letting Ukraine keep billions in so-called 'loans' made with our tax dollars:

You don't despise the government enough.

We sure do.

Total mystery as to why Donald Trump won.

Right?

The IRS will take the clothes off your back, first.

But no one will face consequences for this. Not one person.

Good luck with that.

We get the sentiment, but the IRS won't look kindly on thumbing your nose at them. Even if they deserve it.

Same.

No, it cannot.

It was always B.S.

Unilaterally.

We hadn't considered that, but hahahahahahaha!

That's exactly what they're doing.

Tags: AID JOE BIDEN RUSSIA TAXPAYERS UKRAINE WAR

