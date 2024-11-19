VIP
POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary

Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

Consider who we have for our current Secretary of Transportation. As mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg had some say about bus routes around town. If we want to play this game, after Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg, we were treated to a profile of him informing us his favorite board game was "Ticket to Ride," "a game that involves collecting trains and claiming rail routes through states across the U.S."

When President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be his Secretary of Defense, the media referred to him as simply a Fox News host, completely ignoring his 20 years of service, his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, his two bronze stars, and his advocacy for veterans. Now we're hearing from POLITICO that Trump has decided he wants a reality TV star to be Buttigieg's replacement.

A "rail antagonist"? Chris Marquette, Oriana Pawlyk, and Rachael Bade report:

President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort is continuing to churn through potential picks for the next head of the Transportation Department, with the current crop of names including a former reality TV star, a former executive at Uber and a former Republican lawmaker from California who regularly lambasted his state's high-speed rail ambitions.

According to three people familiar with discussions happening among Trump and his inner circle, including his transition team, the latest names to bubble up to succeed Pete Buttigieg atop DOT include former House lawmaker and Fox News contributor (and star of MTV's The Real World) Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) and Emil Michael, a former executive at Uber. All three were granted anonymity to discuss the inner workings of the transition effort.

What was that after MTV reality star Sean Duffy's name? R-Wis.? Is there more we should know?

But does he like trains? Buttigieg likes trains, even though they tend to derail under his watch.

Remember how Buttigieg disappeared for nearly two months on paternity leave during the supply chain crisis?

According to The Insider Paper, Duffy is Trump's pick, and he sounds like a good one:

Buttigieg is one of plenty of Biden nominees who had no qualifications. MSNBC's Jen Psaki was just schooled on how Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services has no background in health care whatsoever.

