POLITICO: Reality TV Star Eyed for Transportation Secretary

Consider who we have for our current Secretary of Transportation. As mayor of South Bend, Pete Buttigieg had some say about bus routes around town. If we want to play this game, after Joe Biden nominated Buttigieg, we were treated to a profile of him informing us his favorite board game was "Ticket to Ride," "a game that involves collecting trains and claiming rail routes through states across the U.S."

When President-elect Donald Trump nominated Pete Hegseth to be his Secretary of Defense, the media referred to him as simply a Fox News host, completely ignoring his 20 years of service, his tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, his two bronze stars, and his advocacy for veterans. Now we're hearing from POLITICO that Trump has decided he wants a reality TV star to be Buttigieg's replacement.

Potential Trump picks for DOT: A reality TV star, a rail antagonist -- and a former Uber exec https://t.co/qimx4fqm5h — POLITICO (@politico) November 18, 2024

A "rail antagonist"? Chris Marquette, Oriana Pawlyk, and Rachael Bade report:

President-elect Donald Trump's transition effort is continuing to churn through potential picks for the next head of the Transportation Department, with the current crop of names including a former reality TV star, a former executive at Uber and a former Republican lawmaker from California who regularly lambasted his state's high-speed rail ambitions. According to three people familiar with discussions happening among Trump and his inner circle, including his transition team, the latest names to bubble up to succeed Pete Buttigieg atop DOT include former House lawmaker and Fox News contributor (and star of MTV's The Real World) Sean Duffy (R-Wis.) and Emil Michael, a former executive at Uber. All three were granted anonymity to discuss the inner workings of the transition effort.

What was that after MTV reality star Sean Duffy's name? R-Wis.? Is there more we should know?

Sean Duffy was an Assistant District Attorney for 8 years, a Member of Congress for 8 years representing Wisconsin, and Politico calls him a “reality TV star”?



INSANE https://t.co/KcBe1cPp62 — Brian Martinez (@BrianMartinezWI) November 18, 2024

But does he like trains? Buttigieg likes trains, even though they tend to derail under his watch.

An attorney who was in Congress for 8 years...



Politico is leftist trash.



You dont hate the media enough. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 19, 2024

And THIS is why the Left lost the election. Stupid takes like this. Politico must REALLY, REALLY need clicks to read that article to generate some income. — Pam Besteder (@pambesteder) November 19, 2024

Does he even like an occasional train? — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 18, 2024

Also, a member of Congress for 8 years.



You all didn’t learn anything from the election, did you? — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) November 18, 2024

It’s so cute how you guys still think you control the narrative. 😂 — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) November 19, 2024

Remember how Buttigieg disappeared for nearly two months on paternity leave during the supply chain crisis?

What are the credentials of the current DOT? — Queen B (@pratt95820) November 18, 2024

Pete likes trains. — Alternate Facts (@AlternateFact_s) November 18, 2024

Sean Duffy spent 8 years as District Attorney of Ashland County, WI, followed by 8 years in Congress. Fix your misleading headline! He hasn’t been on reality TV in over 20 years. — Krista (@KristaNicole17) November 18, 2024

According to The Insider Paper, Duffy is Trump's pick, and he sounds like a good one:

BREAKING: Trump nominates former Wisconsin Congressman Sean Duffy to serve as the Secretary of Transportation. Duffy will end DEI hiring for pilots and air traffic controllers, President-elect says — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) November 18, 2024

This is *really* good news. In addition, recent DEI hires need to be recalled and made to meet the full qualifications if they want to stay employed in the industry. — Sal21 (@Sal214u) November 19, 2024

This will save lives — Stacy (@BoyMomStacy) November 19, 2024

Buttigieg is one of plenty of Biden nominees who had no qualifications. MSNBC's Jen Psaki was just schooled on how Biden's Secretary of Health and Human Services has no background in health care whatsoever.

***