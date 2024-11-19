Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation

VIP
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Losing the presidential election must have been exhausting. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the progressive sex symbol, headed to Hawaii, one of the states Harris won, to tour the damage those wildfires caused in Maui and left hundreds homeless. Just kidding … she's there on vacation. President Biden just flew back from a "nature tour" of the Amazon rainforest with his daughter and granddaughter, so we're guessing he's in charge of the White House. It was just 10 days ago that Biden was fighting the sand at his beach house in Delaware.

And here she is:

It looks like Biden and Harris are getting in all the free travel they can before Air Force One and Two change hands.

We think she and Biden feel the same way. Look how happy Biden looked meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

We're not sure how long this vacation lasts, but we doubt we'll notice her absence in D.C.

***

Tags: HAWAII KAMALA HARRIS VACATION

