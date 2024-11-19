Unburdened: Kamala Harris Lands in Hawaii for Vacation

Losing the presidential election must have been exhausting. Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, the progressive sex symbol, headed to Hawaii, one of the states Harris won, to tour the damage those wildfires caused in Maui and left hundreds homeless. Just kidding … she's there on vacation. President Biden just flew back from a "nature tour" of the Amazon rainforest with his daughter and granddaughter, so we're guessing he's in charge of the White House. It was just 10 days ago that Biden was fighting the sand at his beach house in Delaware.

Advertisement

Kamala Harris is headed to Hawaii for vacation today: pic.twitter.com/xEC3lA8Khw — Edward-Isaac Dovere (@IsaacDovere) November 19, 2024

And here she is:

As the world burns, Kamala was spotted on vacation in Hawaii. pic.twitter.com/kZTN1vuONS — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) November 19, 2024

She couldn't go to the border but she can go on vacation. — I'm Awesome😎 (@1mAwes0me) November 19, 2024

We are inching closer to WWIII and she’s vacationing. You can’t make this stuff up. — Brett Moulton (@brettmoulton24) November 19, 2024

It looks like Biden and Harris are getting in all the free travel they can before Air Force One and Two change hands.

What a POS. Kamala owes $20 million on her failed campaign and then takes an expensive trip to Hawaii. — MAGA Ed (@Freedom_2A) November 19, 2024

Trump has already done more than she did the last four years. — American Woman 🇺🇸 (@American_proud7) November 19, 2024

After all this mess they’ve made, yes, it is definitely the best time for vacation!! — Ken | Monetization on X (@KenStevensson) November 19, 2024

She should stop by Lahaina to see how the citizens this administration screwed are doing. — 1st Generation American (@Paddy27571) November 19, 2024

I’m ready to just relegate this chick to the past tense and be done with it — Lou Dogg (@LouFrogg) November 19, 2024

We think she and Biden feel the same way. Look how happy Biden looked meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

About as far away from DC as you can get. Good. — marshalld (@MarshallDActual) November 19, 2024

It’s OK. We really haven’t had a president or vice president for quite some time now. — RealJohnDutton (@RealJohnDutton) November 19, 2024

We're not sure how long this vacation lasts, but we doubt we'll notice her absence in D.C.

***