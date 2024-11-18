CBS Cuts Away From Raiders' Trump Dance Touchdown Celebration

Sports site Outkick has reported that the "Trump Dance" has become very popular in the NFL. A couple of weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat on the field after their win. That didn't seem to shake Bosa, who was caught doing the "Trump Dance" to celebrate a critical fourth-quarter sack. Our own Eric V. noted Sunday that everyone's doing what he calls the "Trump-tusi" — even the Detroit Lions.

BREAKING: Detroit Lions celebrate with the “Trump dance.” pic.twitter.com/G79q3QWsJ8 — Leading Report (@LeadingReport) November 17, 2024

Outkick noticed that CBS cut away from Las Vegas Raider Brock Bowers doing the Trump dance in the endzone after scoring on a 23-yard touchdown catch.

NFL on CBS is caught editing out Trump Dance from Las Vegas Raiders touchdown celebration. Details:https://t.co/WHr8okQh94 — OutKick (@Outkick) November 17, 2024

Outkick's Armando Salguero reported:

The entire football playing world seems to be doing the Trump Dance now. The coolest in the NFL may be the San Francisco 49ers. White guys are doing it. Black guys are doing it. People are having fun. But CBS apparently doesn't like it. And so they clipped it out.

Here's the NFL of CBS X post cutting away from Bowers to Raiders owner Mark Davis, saving a critical two seconds.

Mark Davis LOVING the Brock Bowers TD pic.twitter.com/AphfhH5QAx — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 17, 2024

Here's the Trump dance in all its glory:

Brock Bowers does the Donald Trump dance after scoring.



The vibe shift is unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/aTBZz7hTIZ — OutKick (@Outkick) November 17, 2024

We're watching the NFL now to see the players do the Trump dance. But of course, CBS Sports is as woke as CBS News.

