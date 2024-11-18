'Morning Joe' Shot/Chaser Video of Joe & Mika's Trump Pivot Is 'Your Juxtaposition...
CBS Cuts Away From Raiders' Trump Dance Touchdown Celebration

Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 18, 2024
Meme

Sports site Outkick has reported that the "Trump Dance" has become very popular in the NFL. A couple of weeks ago, the San Francisco 49ers' Nick Bosa was fined $11,255 for wearing a MAGA hat on the field after their win. That didn't seem to shake Bosa, who was caught doing the "Trump Dance" to celebrate a critical fourth-quarter sack. Our own Eric V. noted Sunday that everyone's doing what he calls the "Trump-tusi" — even the Detroit Lions.

Advertisement

Outkick noticed that CBS cut away from Las Vegas Raider Brock Bowers doing the Trump dance in the endzone after scoring on a 23-yard touchdown catch.

Outkick's Armando Salguero reported:

The entire football playing world seems to be doing the Trump Dance now.

The coolest in the NFL may be the San Francisco 49ers.

White guys are doing it. Black guys are doing it. People are having fun.

But CBS apparently doesn't like it.

And so they clipped it out.

Here's the NFL of CBS X post cutting away from Bowers to Raiders owner Mark Davis, saving a critical two seconds. 

Advertisement

Here's the Trump dance in all its glory:

We're watching the NFL now to see the players do the Trump dance. But of course, CBS Sports is as woke as CBS News.

***

Tags: CBS DANCE DONALD TRUMP NFL

