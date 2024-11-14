AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying to Steal It

It's been well over a week since Election Day, but they're still counting votes in Pennsylvania, and as we reported Wednesday, (former) Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr. posted a video saying he was still waiting for all of the ballots to be tallied and that the American democratic process would be carried out.

Advertisement

At last, Decision Desk HQ and the Associated Press have called the Senate race for Republican Dave McCormick, who's already moved into his office at the Capitol.

NEWS



Decision Desk HQ joins the Associated Press in projecting that Republican Dave McCormick will win the Pennsylvania Senate race over Democratic Senator Bob Casey. — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 14, 2024

As Joe Biden would say, "C'mon, man." Casey needs to concede. He's tens of thousands of votes behind McCormick and has no path to victory. But he's still fighting.

#Pennsylvania #Casey’s lawyers are actually in court arguing for the following “votes” to be counted: (1) ballots of NON-registered “voters;” (2) un-signed mail in ballots; (3) mail-in ballots w/o dates; (4) ballots cast in a county where the Voter does NOT live. #CmonMan🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/UQ0A4EM2CQ — Guy Ciarrocchi (@PaSuburbsGuy) November 13, 2024

Republicans everywhere should pay attention to what Casey is trying to pull off.



While he has no chance, this is a warning about the D game plan for how to count votes in close races.



They want people who aren’t registered, don’t have IDs, or live out of state to be counted. https://t.co/2lDfD69zWs — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 13, 2024

And it's not just lawyers like Marc Elias that are trying to steal the election. They're getting an assist from the Democrat Bucks County Commissioners.

The Democrat Bucks County Commissioners just voted to count misdated and undated mail in ballots to try and help Bob Casey and one of them straight up says that she knows it's illegal but simply does not care.



Dems are trying to steal an election in PA.pic.twitter.com/7KP4Qoy31b — Greg Price (@greg_price11) November 14, 2024

🚨Democrats are openly trying to steal an election in Pennsylvania right now https://t.co/tsDhpQjz2t — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 14, 2024

Hey Matt Gaetz, I have your first target. Prison for election interference. — 🇺🇸 The American Culturist 🇺🇸 (@MericaCulture) November 14, 2024

PA Democrats aren’t even trying to hide the fact they are trying to steal the Senate election. — RedWave Press (@RedWave_Press) November 14, 2024

Allowing undated ballots to be counted is both illegal and insane and people should be criminally prosecuted for this. — Matt Grilli (@grilli262) November 14, 2024

“Wanting” to violate a law shows intent and willfulness. In her own words, she is aware she’s breaking the law and is willfully doing so. These are predicates to a crime and violate her oath of office. Winning in court on the issue is not enough, they must be held accountable. — PAPA-L (@Trigger02107482) November 14, 2024

Criminal Contempt: This is willfully defying or disrespecting a court order. For severe cases, like directly defying a state Supreme Court order, jail time could range from a few days to up to six months for summary offenses, or longer if it's considered a more severe offense. — J Merk (@RealMerked8) November 14, 2024

And the thing is, Casey still has no chance. The race just isn't that close, although he's counting on it to be close enough to force a recount.

But he lost.

If they are counting everything, start sending them cocktail napkins with McCormick on them. — QTheLibertine (@QTheLibertine1) November 14, 2024

Advertisement

I'm thinking this isn't going to go as smoothly as they think it will. — TwoRAVerAllTheWay (@ClineSherwood) November 14, 2024

This is just wow. No conspiracy theory needed. The County Commissioner actually said they are disobeying the PA SCOTUS decision because they disagree with it. This is real insurrection. — Someone Important (@justimportant2) November 14, 2024

Even on their death bed, Democrats find the energy to cheat. — Trumps Garbageman (@DCTrashremover) November 14, 2024

Here's McCormick from two days ago. He's already in D.C.:

As Twitchy reported last week, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wasn't even going to let McCormick attend orientation because Casey hadn't conceded.

Where are all of the people screaming about election denial?

***