AP, Decision Desk HQ Call PA Senate Race, but Dems Are Still Trying to Steal It

Brett T.  |  4:45 PM on November 14, 2024
Townhall Media

It's been well over a week since Election Day, but they're still counting votes in Pennsylvania, and as we reported Wednesday, (former) Democratic Sen. Bob Casey Jr. posted a video saying he was still waiting for all of the ballots to be tallied and that the American democratic process would be carried out.

At last, Decision Desk HQ and the Associated Press have called the Senate race for Republican Dave McCormick, who's already moved into his office at the Capitol.

As Joe Biden would say, "C'mon, man." Casey needs to concede. He's tens of thousands of votes behind McCormick and has no path to victory. But he's still fighting.

And it's not just lawyers like Marc Elias that are trying to steal the election. They're getting an assist from the Democrat Bucks County Commissioners.

And the thing is, Casey still has no chance. The race just isn't that close, although he's counting on it to be close enough to force a recount. 

But he lost. 

Here's McCormick from two days ago. He's already in D.C.:

As Twitchy reported last week, Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wasn't even going to let McCormick attend orientation because Casey hadn't conceded.

Where are all of the people screaming about election denial?

ELECTION PENNSYLVANIA SENATE

