WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring...
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing...
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon...
VIP
New York Fashion Week Had a ‘Hall of Hotties’ and Abortion Access Skee-Ball
VIP
No NYT, You're Not Entitled to Your Own Facts. Especially When It Comes...
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
The Bulwark Says Trump Voters Need to Do Some Soul-Searching Too
'Cannot Ever Happen Again': Jesse Kelly Reminds the Right Not to Forgive or...
NEVER Apologize to the Woke Mob! Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe Won't Say Sorry for...
Witnesses Defend Daniel Penny on Police Bodycam Video
Here's Your Periodic Reminder the UN Is EVIL and USELESS: They Invited the...
Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments
VIP
MSNBC's Ratings Are Tanking, CNN Is Set for More Layoffs and These Are...

(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be Counted in Pennsylvania

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 12, 2024
Meme screenshot

The Senate race in Pennsylvania has been called for Dave McCormick, but Sen. Bob Casey Jr. refuses to concede, insisting that there are more ballots to be counted. As we reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer decided that McCormick would not be allowed to participate in Senate orientation this week. Casey posts every day that he's still waiting for the final vote tally. It's ridiculous that it's been a full week and Pennsylvania is still counting ballots.

Advertisement

Casey posted a video on Tuesday:

Dude, you lost. Give it up.

He's the next Stacey Abrams.

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Advertisement

Casey's campaign is still sending out fundraising emails.

We flipped the Senate red … we'd like to know how red.

Concede.

***

Tags: ELECTION PENNSYLVANIA SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell
Aaron Walker
Eleventh Circuit Judge Absolutely Embarrasses CNN on Misinformation and We Are Here for It
Aaron Walker
Happy Thanksgiving! Loser Tells Aunt His Home Is Not Open to Traitors
Brett T.
We Didn't See That Coming: Trump Taps Pete Hegseth as Defense Secretary
Eric V.
Editor of Scientific American Apologizes to Young Voters for 'Fascist' Gen X Electing Trump
Brett T.
Kamala Harris Arrives at the White House to a Throng of Cheering (Soon to Be Unemployed) Staffers
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
WATCH: Kamala Supporter Nick Fuentes Pepper Spray a Person Who Tried to Ring His Doorbell Aaron Walker
Advertisement