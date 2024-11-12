(Former) Sen. Bob Casey Still Waiting for All of the Votes to Be Counted in Pennsylvania

The Senate race in Pennsylvania has been called for Dave McCormick, but Sen. Bob Casey Jr. refuses to concede, insisting that there are more ballots to be counted. As we reported, Sen. Chuck Schumer decided that McCormick would not be allowed to participate in Senate orientation this week. Casey posts every day that he's still waiting for the final vote tally. It's ridiculous that it's been a full week and Pennsylvania is still counting ballots.
Casey posted a video on Tuesday:
Across our Commonwealth, close to 7 million people cast their votes in a free and fair election.— Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 12, 2024
The American democratic process was born in Pennsylvania and that process will play out. pic.twitter.com/R2RirIa09j
Dude, you lost. Give it up.
And they voted against you. Accept it and move on.— Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) November 12, 2024
It’s over, babe.— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) November 12, 2024
Pennsylvania is trending Republican.
November 12, 2024
November 12, 2024
You are now a bitter clinger, Bob.— Fuzzy Chimp 🇺🇸🍌 (@fuzzychimpcom) November 12, 2024
You're a threat to Democracy.— Kerry 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) November 12, 2024
He's the next Stacey Abrams.
This is so sad lol— Kyle Raccio (@kyleraccio) November 12, 2024
You lost, @Bob_Casey.— Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 12, 2024
Marc Elias can’t steal this one for you.
The race has been called for days.
Concede!
What a truly PATHETIC way to end your political career.— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) November 12, 2024
You're an election denier.
It did play out! You lost.— Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 12, 2024
“The first step is concession - a hallmark of our Democracy.” pic.twitter.com/BOwIb468r0
Recommended
You lost. Accept it. pic.twitter.com/oJqapWwk9o— Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 12, 2024
You lost. Deal with it. Stop trying to steal the election.— ChazParker1 (@ChasParker1) November 12, 2024
You could’ve retired with grace and saved some face for Pennsylvania Democrats but now you’ve joined Stacey Abrams in the hall of petty election denial while likely costing Democrats some elections in 2026.— Chris (@chriswithans) November 12, 2024
Stupid Bob.
You are veering into delusional territory now, Bob.— Kelkat (@Tweetytweeter63) November 12, 2024
Concede.
Meanwhile, Dave McCormick is already in DC.— MatthewJshow (@MatthewJshow) November 12, 2024
Keep fighting king!— Jarvis (@jarvis_best) November 12, 2024
Casey's campaign is still sending out fundraising emails.
We flipped the Senate red … we'd like to know how red.
Concede.
***
Join the conversation as a VIP Member