Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 10, 2024
Townhall Media

This is what an ACTUAL threat to democracy looks like, in case our friends on the Left forgot.

Dave McCormick won his Senate seat in PA, beating Bob Casey. The race was called, but Casey refuses to concede.

With an assist from Chuck Schumer, it sure seems like the Democrats are out to thwart the will of Pennsylvania voters:

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

Bingo.

They hate democracy when they lose.

If that's Schumer's rule, he should enforce it equally.

He won't, because Baldwin's a Democrat.

Remember when they pretended to care about that?

Good times.

We expected no better from Chuck.

Them's the rules.

Sure does.

Watch the media flip out at that, though.

Very insurrection-y.

Take a camera crew and livestream it.

