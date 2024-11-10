Chuck Schumer Threatens Democracy, Won't Let Senator-Elect McCormick Attend Orientation

This is what an ACTUAL threat to democracy looks like, in case our friends on the Left forgot.

Dave McCormick won his Senate seat in PA, beating Bob Casey. The race was called, but Casey refuses to concede.

With an assist from Chuck Schumer, it sure seems like the Democrats are out to thwart the will of Pennsylvania voters:

Schumer is not allowing @DaveMcCormickPA to participate in Senate orientation this week because Casey refuses to concede the race. What happened to all the demands that our leaders accept the outcome of the elections? — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 10, 2024

It's (D)ifferent when they do it.

He needs to show up anyway. Learn how to fight back. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 10, 2024

Bingo.

Alpha male @DaveMcCormickPA should show up at Senate orientation anyway and make Schumer turn him away.



What happened to Democrats accepting the results of free and fair elections?



Why are they undermining our democracy? — Cryptid Politics (pro-DeSantis) 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) November 10, 2024

They hate democracy when they lose.

Is Baldwin participating? Because Hovde hasn’t conceded, either. — Vicki McKenna (@VickiMcKenna) November 10, 2024

If that's Schumer's rule, he should enforce it equally.

He won't, because Baldwin's a Democrat.

BUt mUh dEMocRAcy — Hollywood Resistance (@ResistItAllTX) November 10, 2024

Remember when they pretended to care about that?

Good times.

@SenSchumer McCormick has won. Casey refusing to concede does not change that. Let McCormick participate in Senate orientation. The people have spoken and he is their duly elected Senator in Pennsylvania. — AmericanWoman2022 🇺🇸 (@Woman28American) November 10, 2024

We expected no better from Chuck.

Then I assume he's not allowing Gallego to participate b/c last I checked, Kari Lake has not (and should not) conceded. — The Agent of Ultra Magadonia (@UltraMAGA_Frank) November 10, 2024

Them's the rules.

this sounds like election interference https://t.co/EwfbM3lNar — Just Mindy 🐊 (@just_mindy) November 10, 2024

Sure does.

Republicans need to be this petty when they take power. https://t.co/TzmixaJ1hx — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) November 10, 2024

Watch the media flip out at that, though.

Wasn't the election called? Why is Schumer denying an election? Sounds insurrectiony. https://t.co/cxfgDvxVio — Mary 🥧 Thankful Ginger 🦃 (@mchastain81) November 10, 2024

Very insurrection-y.

Chuck Schumer is an insurrectionist. So is Bob Casey.



Go to the orientation, @DaveMcCormickPA. Make Schumer put up or shut up. Refuse to leave. And film it if he tries to have you removed. https://t.co/AiCZRePbMG — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) November 10, 2024

Take a camera crew and livestream it.