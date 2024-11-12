Oprah Winfrey Denies Being Paid $1 Million for Harris Town Hall but FEC Records Disagree

Tufts University Denies It Cut Ties With Rep. Seth Moulton Over Trans Comments
Brett T.  |  5:30 PM on November 12, 2024
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

As Twitchy has reported, the Kamala Harris campaign managed to burn through $1 billion in three-and-a-half months just to lose to Donald Trump. Even some top Democrats are questioning Harris' "$1 billion disaster" of a campaign. And the reports say that the campaign is now $20 million in debt. Everyone wants to know how she blew through so much money in so little time.

We're not sure how much it cost to have Beyoncé give a four-minute speech about abortion and then not perform. We do know that the campaign splashed out $5 million to have Megan Thee Stallion perform at a rally in Atlanta. (Harris lost Georgia.)

Oprah Winfrey hosted a town hall for Harris in September (complete with a teleprompter), and FEC filings show two payments to her production company, HARPO Productions, totaling $1 million. For her part, Winfrey denies being paid for the event.

Let's dig into this. Media, culture, and news nerd says there's zero evidence that Oprah or any other celebrities were paid to appear at her rallies.

Community Notes to the rescue:

Readers added context they thought people might want to know

FEC filings show that HARPO Productions, where Oprah Winfrey holds a 90% ownership stake, received two payments totaling $1 million.

Use common sense, people! Oprah didn't receive a dime for moderating the town hall. The million dollars was paid to Winfrey's production company to put on the televised town hall. These things cost money. Look at how much Harris spent on a backdrop for her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast.

There is no apology forthcoming. Those weren't appearance fees. They were production fees. 

Just like Harry Sisson has never been paid by the DNC to post. His agency pays him.

So let's get this straight. Oprah wasn't paid to put on a TV show for Harris. The production company of which she owns 90 percent was paid exactly $1 million to recoup the production costs of putting on the TV show. Is that the argument here?


