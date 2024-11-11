Movement to Appoint VP-Elect Vance as Senate Majority Leader Gains Traction
Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Accountability

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on November 11, 2024
meme

This writer is, frankly, surprised at the lack of public drama in the Democratic Party. Yeah, there's some finger pointing and blame-gaming. Kamala supporters are melting down on TikTok and X, but -- by and large -- the party itself hasn't devolved into all-out war.

Advertisement

But it might be coming:

More from The New York Post:

Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee, raked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign over the coals, branding it a '$1 billion disaster' and called for accountability after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory,

Li at one point dropped an f-bomb during her television hit while venting that President Biden’s late-stage decision to drop out was a 'f— you' to Democrat. She contended that she and others had been misled about Harris’ chances in the election.

'The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster,' Li bluntly told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday.

The Kamala campaign is broke, after spending lots of money on celebrity endorsements.

So, yeah, 'disaster' is about right.

Totally weird.

It's almost like she lied about women losing their rights.

It's a really good thing she doesn't get to control the federal purse strings.

Because she wasn't popular, and neither were her political policies.

Interesting numbers, no?

They not only drove the campaign $20 million into the red, they've gaslighted a lot of their supporters into believing the world is going to end with Trump's reelection.

If you're on social media at all, you've seen at least one meltdown.

That's the bigger disaster here.

Like drunken sailors on shore leave.

They should've seen this coming.

Just incredible numbers.

Totally gone. Not one shred of dignity or credibility left.

Tags: CAMPAIGN DEMOCRATIC PARTY JOE BIDEN KAMALA HARRIS NEW YORK POST 2024 ELECTION

