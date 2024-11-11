Billion Dollar DISASTER: Dem Official Lindy Li BLASTS Kamala's Failed Campaign, Demands Accountability

This writer is, frankly, surprised at the lack of public drama in the Democratic Party. Yeah, there's some finger pointing and blame-gaming. Kamala supporters are melting down on TikTok and X, but -- by and large -- the party itself hasn't devolved into all-out war.

But it might be coming:

Today's cover: Furious Dem official brands Kamala Harris’ campaign a ‘$1 billion disaster’ in foul-mouthed tiradehttps://t.co/nHvg69rf62 pic.twitter.com/giTgyl3okV — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Lindy Li, who sits on the Democratic National Committee finance committee, raked Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign over the coals, branding it a '$1 billion disaster' and called for accountability after President-elect Donald Trump’s victory, Li at one point dropped an f-bomb during her television hit while venting that President Biden’s late-stage decision to drop out was a 'f— you' to Democrat. She contended that she and others had been misled about Harris’ chances in the election. 'The truth is this is just an end epic disaster, this is a $1 billion disaster,' Li bluntly told 'Fox & Friends Weekend' on Saturday.

The Kamala campaign is broke, after spending lots of money on celebrity endorsements.

So, yeah, 'disaster' is about right.

Three humans about to lose all their rights, according to the adult in that photo, and they look happy. Weird. — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) November 11, 2024

Totally weird.

It's almost like she lied about women losing their rights.

How do you lose $20 million when you raised over a billion? If that’s not a good example of government spending and efficiency then I don’t know what is. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) November 11, 2024

It's a really good thing she doesn't get to control the federal purse strings.

Kamala Harris had Lizzo, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Eminem, Bruce Springsteen, Mark Hammill and nearly every other celebrity endorse her and she not only lost the electoral college but also the popular vote?



How does such a thing happen? I expected her to win the popular vote. — Burnouts3 (@Burnouts3s3) November 11, 2024

Because she wasn't popular, and neither were her political policies.

So, maybe I am wrong, but @KamalaHarris lost over 1 billion dollars on a failed election and the total amount spent on hurricane relief for Americans was 898 million dollars. This seems to reflect the misplaced priorities of the government and deep state. — Commander Chode (@chode_mcblob) November 11, 2024

Interesting numbers, no?

A great interview that all Dems should take the time to watch, especially the ones melting down. It’s obvious that the Harris campaign was a campaign of lies to everyone, especially to their fellow democrats. Question everything you’ve been told for the last two years. — David Werling (@WerlingDavid69) November 11, 2024

They not only drove the campaign $20 million into the red, they've gaslighted a lot of their supporters into believing the world is going to end with Trump's reelection.

If you're on social media at all, you've seen at least one meltdown.

That's the bigger disaster here.

Imagine if she were spending tax payer money from the White House … https://t.co/9k8kx6IAHD — Mike Diersen (@diersen_mike) November 11, 2024

Like drunken sailors on shore leave.

Democrat donors are shocked that they didn't win! 😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 https://t.co/30GIHF24M7 — Jungleball2 (@JungleBall_2) November 11, 2024

They should've seen this coming.

Campaign filings indicated that the Harris-Walz campaign took in at least $1 billion, and when combined with other aligned groups, the total was well over $1.6 billion. Notably, there is still another filing due for the month of Oct. that the campaign was $20 million in the hole https://t.co/ry41vStacM — UltraMAGA 𝕏 Herman Michael™ ✪ (@H_Michael411) November 11, 2024

Just incredible numbers.

It looks like @LindyLi is one of the first Democrats to hit the gaslighting trail. Claiming ignorance when she was on here spouting all of the same lies as the rest of them. Sorry girl but your dignity and credibility are gone. https://t.co/OEU4mIhLsl — Rookfromthebrook (@Rookfromthebro1) November 11, 2024

Totally gone. Not one shred of dignity or credibility left.