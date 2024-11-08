TRUMP 47 SALE: 74% Off VIP Membership - FINAL HOURS!
Kamala's Cash Splash: A Billion-Dollar Blunder in the Battle for the White House

justmindy
justmindy  |  6:45 PM on November 08, 2024
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Kamala had tons of money to run her campaign. We are talking a billion dollars. Sky was the limit and she still lost. Today, we learned how some of the money was spent. It's a wild ride. 

That about sums it up.


One vendor, Village Marketing Agency, received over $3.9 million and reportedly worked to recruit thousands of social media influencers to boost Harris online. Others that scored lucrative consulting gigs from the campaign included the likes of Precision Strategies, a Democratic-aligned marketing agency; Ethos Organizing, founded by former Ohio Democratic Party director Malik Hubbard; and the Biden-allied SKDK communications firm.

Harris’s payments to the consultant class will likely come under the microscope in the months ahead, as Democrats look to diagnose who is responsible for why the party lost this election so handily. Speaking on MSNBC after Harris’s Wednesday concession speech, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Harris “was listening too much to consultants,” which McCaskill argued detracted from her ability to “exude who she was” to voters.

“There was a segment of the electorate that was very consistently saying, ‘I’m not familiar with Kamala Harris,’ and, because of that, ‘I’m not comfortable enough to decide to vote for her,’ whereas Trump is incredibly well-defined,” said Jake Dilemani, a Democratic political strategist based in New York City. “It was easier for him to spend less and still win.”

She paid lots of money to already rich celebrities as part of her campaign. It was basically a way to get close to famous people. 

All of that money and not one thing to show for it other than debt that needs to be paid back.

So, they spent six figures on a set for a show with an audience of women already mostly voting for her as they are single and young. What was the thinking behind that expenditure?

Her benefactors would be less than thrilled about her appearing on a show they hate.

Tags: DEMOCRAT FUNDRAISER FUNDRAISERS FUNDRAISING KAMALA HARRIS

