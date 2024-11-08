Kamala's Cash Splash: A Billion-Dollar Blunder in the Battle for the White House

Kamala had tons of money to run her campaign. We are talking a billion dollars. Sky was the limit and she still lost. Today, we learned how some of the money was spent. It's a wild ride.

Team Kamala spent $1billion in 3.5 months.

Team Kamala spent $1billion in 3.5 months. They asked poor people to donate $20 each and then paid celebrities millions for endorsements.

That about sums it up.

A source familiar with the matter told the Washington Examiner that the Harris campaign spent six figures on building a set for Harris's appearance on the popular Call Her Daddy podcast.





One vendor, Village Marketing Agency, received over $3.9 million and reportedly worked to recruit thousands of social media influencers to boost Harris online. Others that scored lucrative consulting gigs from the campaign included the likes of Precision Strategies, a Democratic-aligned marketing agency; Ethos Organizing, founded by former Ohio Democratic Party director Malik Hubbard; and the Biden-allied SKDK communications firm. Harris’s payments to the consultant class will likely come under the microscope in the months ahead, as Democrats look to diagnose who is responsible for why the party lost this election so handily. Speaking on MSNBC after Harris’s Wednesday concession speech, former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill said Harris “was listening too much to consultants,” which McCaskill argued detracted from her ability to “exude who she was” to voters. “There was a segment of the electorate that was very consistently saying, ‘I’m not familiar with Kamala Harris,’ and, because of that, ‘I’m not comfortable enough to decide to vote for her,’ whereas Trump is incredibly well-defined,” said Jake Dilemani, a Democratic political strategist based in New York City. “It was easier for him to spend less and still win.”

Ok so this just got very explosive. A Kamala campaign staffer who saw these posts called me just now and said there is a massive scandal here worthy of an audit.



The $20 million debt thing is real. Rob Flaherty, this staffer said, is currently shopping around the Kamala

She paid lots of money to already rich celebrities as part of her campaign. It was basically a way to get close to famous people.

Kamala spent over a billion dollars on her campaign, had the entire legacy media and every celebrity in the country behind her and she still lost. Not only that but her campaign is $21 million in debt.

All of that money and not one thing to show for it other than debt that needs to be paid back.

Democrats blew $1 billion dollars to lose all seven swing states, the electoral college, the popular vote, the Senate, the House of Representatives and control of the Supreme Court for the next 30 years.



Karma baby. 😂😂😂😂 — Insurrection Barbie (@DefiyantlyFree) November 7, 2024

Kamala Harris’ campaign spent six figures on building a set for her appearance on the popular @CallHerDaddy podcast.



The interview came out in October and was reportedly filmed in a hotel room in D.C.https://t.co/qCf0qlN9yx — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) November 8, 2024

So, they spent six figures on a set for a show with an audience of women already mostly voting for her as they are single and young. What was the thinking behind that expenditure?

Kamala couldn't go on Rogan: she'd be blowing up the whole Left—including her largest and most important donors, who bankrolled the campaign to destroy Rogan in the first place.

Her benefactors would be less than thrilled about her appearing on a show they hate.