Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher, Gone … Forever '

Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 11, 2024
Bravo/Meme

There are so many unhinged videos being posted to TikTok we could devote the entire site to election meltdowns. But these aren't even just meltdowns — they're outright threats. We posted last week about a woman who pledged to buy a Glock and shoot every white man she saw in the street. It didn't matter if they had voted for Kamala Harris or were wearing a MAGA hat — if they had white skin and were male, she was going to shoot them.

Only at night, though. She's like Batman or something.

Earlier Monday we reported on another disturbing TikTok trend — women shooting and posting videos about poisoning their husbands. "Many of the videos have been viewed millions of times on X or TikTok and feature young women fiendishly grinning as they adulterate a cup of tea or drink with an unknown substance," the New York Post reported.

This woman is reportedly a special education teacher and wants Donald Trump voters to know they're not in the clear and warns them not to "test their gangster" on her; otherwise, they'll end up on a stretcher. Gone. Forever.

She also invites anyone who wants to fight her.

We still don't understand why nothing stops these people from posting the videos to the internet after they've shot them and gotten it out of their systems. Do they think that's going to end up well for them?

You wouldn't like her when she's angry.

We've already done two posts on Corey DeAngelis posting audio recordings of public school teachers going nuts in front of their classes last Wednesday and even calling security on a student in a Trump hat (or, as she called it, a freaking rapist hat).

Teachers really seem to dominate the Libs of TikTok account.

That's just it. Nobody wants to "test their gangster" on her. No one would be thinking about her at all if she weren't stupid enough to post this rant to TikTok.

***

