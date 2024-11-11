Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher, Gone … Forever '

There are so many unhinged videos being posted to TikTok we could devote the entire site to election meltdowns. But these aren't even just meltdowns — they're outright threats. We posted last week about a woman who pledged to buy a Glock and shoot every white man she saw in the street. It didn't matter if they had voted for Kamala Harris or were wearing a MAGA hat — if they had white skin and were male, she was going to shoot them.

Only at night, though. She's like Batman or something.

Earlier Monday we reported on another disturbing TikTok trend — women shooting and posting videos about poisoning their husbands. "Many of the videos have been viewed millions of times on X or TikTok and feature young women fiendishly grinning as they adulterate a cup of tea or drink with an unknown substance," the New York Post reported.

This woman is reportedly a special education teacher and wants Donald Trump voters to know they're not in the clear and warns them not to "test their gangster" on her; otherwise, they'll end up on a stretcher. Gone. Forever.

She also invites anyone who wants to fight her.

Meet Annie Dunleavy, a special education teacher at Chapman School (@CheshirePublic) in CT who reportedly posted a video online threatening to k*II and hurt Trump supporters.



She should not be anywhere near school children. pic.twitter.com/OAs2U4rrbV — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 11, 2024

We still don't understand why nothing stops these people from posting the videos to the internet after they've shot them and gotten it out of their systems. Do they think that's going to end up well for them?

What’s her number, I’ll accept the fight. 😉 — Bruce Ballou 🇺🇸 (@VetBruce) November 11, 2024

You wouldn't like her when she's angry.

Imagine how she’s treating her students who have parents that voted for Trump. This is so scary. — Courtney (@crystalandqueue) November 11, 2024

We've already done two posts on Corey DeAngelis posting audio recordings of public school teachers going nuts in front of their classes last Wednesday and even calling security on a student in a Trump hat (or, as she called it, a freaking rapist hat).

So this woman needs to be fired immediately and banned from whatever platform she’s on for making violent threats — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) November 11, 2024

First off, she should be fired. Second, come and try it. — Brady (@82ndairborneBT) November 11, 2024

@CheshirePublic, please show Ms. Dunleavy the door. It’s appalling to think this woman is teaching children. — Julie (@julie2897) November 11, 2024

Wow, that's a lot of "joy" right there 🙄 — Damani Felder (@TheDamaniFelder) November 11, 2024

This hateful hothead works with special needs students, who require extra patience and compassion? She needs to lose her job, yesterday! — Puddle Of Zebras (@puddleofzebras) November 11, 2024

She should not be around children for another second. She is dangerous. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 11, 2024

Why are so many teachers this insane? I’ve seen so many videos of teachers saying insane things like this the last week — Beam 🌟 (@ItsBeamm) November 11, 2024

Teachers really seem to dominate the Libs of TikTok account.

How long before she gets fired and arrested for making threats? — Dr Vincent Sativa 🇺🇸 (@The_Weed_Shop) November 11, 2024

Especially near the most vulnerable students...



Fire her immediately. — Kenzie Marie (@KenzieMarieInWA) November 11, 2024

MAGA never attacks. We always... defend. We actually voted for peace. I mean, we literally voted for peace. — Thomas Evans (@origflyboytommy) November 11, 2024

That's just it. Nobody wants to "test their gangster" on her. No one would be thinking about her at all if she weren't stupid enough to post this rant to TikTok.

