Chris Wallace Has Reportedly Left CNN to Pursue Full-Time Podcasting Career

First Chris Wallace moved from Fox News to CNN, and now he's reportedly leaving CNN to pursue his own podcast. We're not sure if Tucker Carlson quit or was fired by Fox News, but podcasting has worked out very well for him. Certainly, there's a huge audience waiting for Wallace.

Speaking of Carlson, it was just last month when Wallace said the difference between him and Carlson was that "I'm employed, and Tucker really isn't anymore." Does Wallace consider himself employed now that he's left CNN?

We're not sure what kind of mind space Wallace is in these days. He was the one who reported on CNN on election night that it would take a "miracle" for Kamala Harris to win the election based on the early exit polls.

Is he actually leaving a steady paycheck to start a podcast or did CNN not renew his contract? We guess he's going to join the unemployment line with Tucker Carlson.

