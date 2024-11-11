Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Tr...
No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL...
Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher,...
The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State
MAGA Defeats Magazines as American Voters Turn the Page on 'Cover Girl' Kamala
VIP
NBC News: Donald Trump Threatens to Violate Five Decades of Norms by Targeting...
VIP
The Unbreakable Bond of Motherhood: Choosing Family Over Political Divisions
Mark Zaid Advising Some of His Clients to Leave the Country Before Inauguration...
NAZIS! NAZIS EVERYWHERE!: Atlantic Writer Says Elon Has Made X a 'White Supremacist'...
No Tea for Two: Melania Trump Snubs Jill Biden for First Lady White...
This Is PURE EVIL: Lefty Women Openly Talk About Poisoning Their Husbands (Because...
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So'...
Warning Signs: DAMNING Thread Shows Why Blue State Policies Just Aren't Working
CNN's Dana Bash: 'A Lot of People' Say the Trump Campaign Demonized the...

Chris Wallace Has Reportedly Left CNN to Pursue Full-Time Podcasting Career

Brett T.  |  10:15 PM on November 11, 2024

First Chris Wallace moved from Fox News to CNN, and now he's reportedly leaving CNN to pursue his own podcast. We're not sure if Tucker Carlson quit or was fired by Fox News, but podcasting has worked out very well for him. Certainly, there's a huge audience waiting for Wallace.

Advertisement

Speaking of Carlson, it was just last month when Wallace said the difference between him and Carlson was that "I'm employed, and Tucker really isn't anymore." Does Wallace consider himself employed now that he's left CNN?

We're not sure what kind of mind space Wallace is in these days. He was the one who reported on CNN on election night that it would take a "miracle" for Kamala Harris to win the election based on the early exit polls.

Recommended

No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Is he actually leaving a steady paycheck to start a podcast or did CNN not renew his contract? We guess he's going to join the unemployment line with Tucker Carlson.

***

Tags: CHRIS WALLACE CNN PODCAST

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food
Amy Curtis
Alleged Political Strategist Rachel Bitecofer Fails to Realize Exactly Why Voters Chose Trump
justmindy
Kyrsten Sinema Catches Big Dummy Jayapal in a YUGE 'I Told Ya So' Moment and it was Glorious
justmindy
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Special Ed Teacher: If You Voted Trump, ‘You Will End on a Stretcher, Gone … Forever '
Brett T.
The 'NY Times' Reports President Trump's Pick for Secretary of State
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
No WONDER Union Workers Backed Trump! Kamala Harris Campaign Fed Union Supporters LITERAL Prison Food Amy Curtis
Advertisement