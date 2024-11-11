Chris Wallace Has Reportedly Left CNN to Pursue Full-Time Podcasting Career

First Chris Wallace moved from Fox News to CNN, and now he's reportedly leaving CNN to pursue his own podcast. We're not sure if Tucker Carlson quit or was fired by Fox News, but podcasting has worked out very well for him. Certainly, there's a huge audience waiting for Wallace.
Speaking of Carlson, it was just last month when Wallace said the difference between him and Carlson was that "I'm employed, and Tucker really isn't anymore." Does Wallace consider himself employed now that he's left CNN?
We're not sure what kind of mind space Wallace is in these days. He was the one who reported on CNN on election night that it would take a "miracle" for Kamala Harris to win the election based on the early exit polls.
CNN host Chris Wallace leaving network after 3 years to explore possible full-time podcasting career https://t.co/afeo2OZplE pic.twitter.com/yjQTWR2H91— New York Post (@nypost) November 12, 2024
Chris Wallace has left CNN.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 12, 2024
Who? pic.twitter.com/mo794To1M7— Allen 🐟 (@arlasko) November 12, 2024
Goodbye pic.twitter.com/s9Au0vhrDF— 50 Trump (@Real50Trump) November 12, 2024
Hope he's got retirement as a backup plan. You need a massive fanbase to launch a successful podcast or many decades of life to devote to building one. Wallace has neither.— Mr. Reality (@MrReality_sp) November 12, 2024
How will CNN recover? 😂— VMAC (@projection1984) November 12, 2024
A moment of silence please. Ok, that's done. pic.twitter.com/LSLBt4a7Ff— John Tuld (@BradHuston) November 12, 2024
Is Chris Wallace still relevant? The answer is no. He walked away from his core audience.— The Federalist Papers Project (@TheFederalist1) November 12, 2024
Self deportation 🤔— X marks the spot (@no_code_blue) November 12, 2024
November 12, 2024
Hasn't he run out of places to fail yet?— TM1(SS) (@dickeyman1) November 12, 2024
Surprised it took this long. How many years has it been since he threw a hissy fit because he wasn't getting enough viewers on CNN+ (🤣)— Chrissy Wall 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@CmmonSnseParty) November 12, 2024
Hey Chris.... pic.twitter.com/LYjagUSHRR— bluztrekker (@gregory_claus) November 12, 2024
Nobody is going to listen to this clown.— Oligarch Kabuki (@HouseCracka) November 12, 2024
He's running out of cable networks. MSNBC next?— Pitt Fetal Research (@pittfetal) November 12, 2024
Who left what?— Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 12, 2024
Is he actually leaving a steady paycheck to start a podcast or did CNN not renew his contract? We guess he's going to join the unemployment line with Tucker Carlson.
