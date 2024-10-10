Chris Wallace Explains He’s Employed and Tucker Carlson Really Isn’t

Ta-Nehisi Coates Doesn't Know If He'd Be Strong Enough Not to Participate in...
Brett T.  |  10:30 PM on October 10, 2024
Joe Raedle/Pool via AP, File

Chris Wallace is now on CNN after having left Fox News, and he went on MSNBC to talk with Ari Melber. Melber broke out some texts from Laura Ingraham and Tucker Carlson, with Carlson saying that "we devote our lives to building an audience and they let Chris Wallace wreck it." Asked for his response, Wallace said that he was employed and Carlson really wasn't.

Carlson is self-employed. Just because he's not with one of the brand-name news networks doesn't mean he's not working.

What was Wallace doing on MSNBC anyway? Aren't they the competition?

***

Tags: ARI MELBER CHRIS WALLACE TUCKER CARLSON

