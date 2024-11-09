Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free From Being White

We thought the meltdowns over Donald Trump's election might have let up a bit now that several days have passed, but the hot takes are still coming. It's clear that Democrats have learned absolutely nothing from their resounding defeat.

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude refuses to believe that voters cast their ballots over inflation and the high cost of groceries. No, it wasn't economics at all. It was racism. Once again, Glaude points to the "racially ambiguous children on Cheerios commercials" that have driven whites to feel that they're being replaced. And that's why they voted for a convicted felon. Here he is on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" imparting his wisdom and trying to wake up the white woman who says the economy was the issue.

And that's the clip "The 11th Hour" decided to post on their X account. Serious question: How does someone like this get invited to spout this crap on cable news, let alone be hired as a professor? How do these people get on TV?

He’s right. And we need to hear this. To Really HEAR this. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) November 9, 2024

Thanks, @JoJoFromJerz. Are you still getting paid to post through Joe Biden's term or was this one for free?

This Black Democrat, wealthy, whining, elitist man is telling regular Americans who can’t afford groceries or gas to go straight to hell. This is why Democrats just got pummeled.



Democrats, please keep talking. Please 🙏🏾 — Dumisani Washington (@DumisaniTemsgen) November 9, 2024

Wow, Eddie is a racist. — Jacob Airey (@realJacobAirey) November 9, 2024

No kidding. But then again, MSNBC has given virulent racist Joy Reid her own prime-time show.

Liberalism is a mental illness — JeffSC (@liberalismONCMD) November 9, 2024

Keep thinking that. And we will keep winning. — B3a5tc0c (@b3a5tc0c) November 9, 2024

But Glaude was just getting warmed up. Here he is again on MSNBC given another chance to blame white folk for Trump's victory. Never mind that blacks and Hispanics voted for the Republican candidate in record numbers. And here he says that was driving the Tea Party movements was those racially ambiguous children in Cheerios commercials.

Eddie Glaude just gave an unhinged rant about how racist America is for not electing Kamala.



In 2019 Glaude gave the same rant, all the way down to the Cheerios commercials. But watch to the end.



"White folk need to be set free from being white."



This person is insane. pic.twitter.com/kQrtoQFK3Q — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 9, 2024

As Democrat strategist Ally Sammarco said the other day, white men without college degrees are going to ruin this country. We need to send white men to Princeton (with $62,400 a year tuition) to be lectured by people like Glaude for four years. These "educated" white men will make the right decision in the voting booth.

His white co-hosts with knowing smiles, drooling and nodding in the affirmative as he calls all white people racists.

But MAGA is the cult, right? 🙄 — Texas Boomer (@marklindesr) November 9, 2024

The MSM still don’t understand why Trump won. They are clueless. — Tucker Carlson Network 🇺🇸 Fan Account (@TCNetworkFans) November 9, 2024

It’s almost not funny anymore.



Almost. Actually, it’s hilarious. — Brandon Edwards (@FioreUnited) November 9, 2024

I'm so tired of blatant racists being on tv. — Carry (@boatgirl3) November 9, 2024

Agreed.

Jeez, dude’s voice went up like three octaves there. 🤣 He’s watching his race-baiting gravy train grift come to a screeching halt and he’s panicked. Good. 😈 — Michelle (@MickieCorgi) November 9, 2024

That is wild. I feel like if I was a race-hustling media clown I'd have the professionalism to have at least two or three different rants just to add some variety. I am very disappointed. — Citizen (@Praemunir3) November 9, 2024

Notice how many of these idiots are university professors. — Susan 🇺🇸🐊 (@SMF904) November 9, 2024

I don’t want to be set free from being white. — lane hartwell (@lanehartwell) November 9, 2024

The left is not only racist but insane. They have not learned one lesson from Trump's victory — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 9, 2024

@MSNBC enough with this racist crap! — Patriot Mom (@Patriot28330393) November 9, 2024

It's their brand.

That’s why they will continue to lose. No self reflection 😒 — 🍊Faith🍊 (@Deplorable10830) November 9, 2024

It's those Cheerios commercials that drove white folk to vote for Trump. Seriously, though, when was the last time you saw a TV commercial that didn't feature an interracial couple? And now, according to Whoopi Goldberg, Trump is going to break up interracial marriages.

