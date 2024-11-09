Hot Take: Whites Need to Embrace a History That Might Set Them Free From Being White

VIP
Dear GOP: You Won, Again (for Once, ACT LIKE IT)
Brett T.  |  6:30 PM on November 09, 2024
Twitter

We thought the meltdowns over Donald Trump's election might have let up a bit now that several days have passed, but the hot takes are still coming. It's clear that Democrats have learned absolutely nothing from their resounding defeat.

Princeton professor Eddie Glaude refuses to believe that voters cast their ballots over inflation and the high cost of groceries. No, it wasn't economics at all. It was racism. Once again, Glaude points to the "racially ambiguous children on Cheerios commercials" that have driven whites to feel that they're being replaced. And that's why they voted for a convicted felon. Here he is on MSNBC's "The 11th Hour" imparting his wisdom and trying to wake up the white woman who says the economy was the issue.

And that's the clip "The 11th Hour" decided to post on their X account. Serious question: How does someone like this get invited to spout this crap on cable news, let alone be hired as a professor? How do these people get on TV?

Thanks, @JoJoFromJerz. Are you still getting paid to post through Joe Biden's term or was this one for free?

No kidding. But then again, MSNBC has given virulent racist Joy Reid her own prime-time show. 

But Glaude was just getting warmed up. Here he is again on MSNBC given another chance to blame white folk for Trump's victory. Never mind that blacks and Hispanics voted for the Republican candidate in record numbers. And here he says that was driving the Tea Party movements was those racially ambiguous children in Cheerios commercials.

As Democrat strategist Ally Sammarco said the other day, white men without college degrees are going to ruin this country. We need to send white men to Princeton (with $62,400 a year tuition) to be lectured by people like Glaude for four years. These "educated" white men will make the right decision in the voting booth.

Agreed.

It's their brand.

It's those Cheerios commercials that drove white folk to vote for Trump. Seriously, though, when was the last time you saw a TV commercial that didn't feature an interracial couple? And now, according to Whoopi Goldberg, Trump is going to break up interracial marriages.

***

