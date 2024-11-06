Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
VIP
New York Times: 'America Hires a Strongman' With an Authoritarian Style of Governance
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have...
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry...
'Dancing Queen' Tim Walz's Weird Waltz on the National Stage Finally Winds Down
Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'
Elon Musk's Forty-Four Billion Dollar Purchase of Twitter Pays Huge Dividends
VIP
The Trash Takes Out the Democrats
'Nuts to You!' Squirrely Specter of Peanut Crosses Kamala's Path on Her Darkest...
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big...
Don't Blame the Harris Campaign; Blame Toxic Masculinity, White Supremacy, and Transphobia
Yes, PLEASE! Leftie Reminds Us How AWESOME the Supreme Court Will Be Thanks...
Michael Avenatti Likely Hopes for a Pardon so He Shoots His Shot and...
Joy Reid Blames White Women for Again Passing Up the Chance to Smash...

‘The View’ Declares ‘It Would Help If We Could Regulate Social Media’

Brett T.  |  11:00 PM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

The harpies of "The View" would have gotten their wish had Kamala Harris been elected president, but it was not meant to be. As we reported earlier, the hosts of "The View" were largely dressed in funeral black, and Sunny Hostin went on a rant about how she has fewer civil rights than her mother did. People who've never watched "The View" tuned in Wednesday morning just for the meltdowns, and the hosts provided.

Advertisement

Wednesday was all about playing the blame game and analyzing how Harris possibly could have lost. This editor doesn't recognize the woman speaking here, but she comes right out and says "it would help if we could regulate social media." 

Yeah, you're stuck on legacy broadcast television when, as Elon Musk said to the denizens of X on Tuesday night, "You are the media now." 

Leave speech to professionals, like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

We learned early on in the campaign that Tim Walz didn't believe there was any guarantee to free speech when it came to disinformation or "hate speech," and Harris even managed to stun CNN's Jake Tapper when she expressed her concern that on social media, people "are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight."

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Advertisement

Your place is on the couch listening to them, not expressing your own opinions.

It sure would be easier for them to push their narrative if they could regulate social media and censor wrongthink.

***

Tags: CENSORSHIP FREE SPEECH SOCIAL MEDIA THE VIEW TWITTER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called
Doug P.
Let the Tears FLOW: Claire McCaskill, Doug Emhoff, and Tim Walz Both Cry Over Kamala's Loss
Amy Curtis
Harris-Walz Spokesperson Tells Campaign Staffers, ‘Do Not Ask What Happened’
Brett T.
Matt Walsh Gathers the BEST of Liberal Meltdowns After Trump Won the Night
justmindy
MOAR MELTDOWNS: Kelly Bundy Completely Loses It on Her Followers After Trump's Big Win
Grateful Calvin
Hot Take: 'White Men Without College Degrees Are Going to Ruin This Country'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Here's the FINAL National Presidential Election Map Now That Nevada and Arizona Have Been Called Doug P.
Advertisement