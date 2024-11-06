‘The View’ Declares ‘It Would Help If We Could Regulate Social Media’

The harpies of "The View" would have gotten their wish had Kamala Harris been elected president, but it was not meant to be. As we reported earlier, the hosts of "The View" were largely dressed in funeral black, and Sunny Hostin went on a rant about how she has fewer civil rights than her mother did. People who've never watched "The View" tuned in Wednesday morning just for the meltdowns, and the hosts provided.

Advertisement

Wednesday was all about playing the blame game and analyzing how Harris possibly could have lost. This editor doesn't recognize the woman speaking here, but she comes right out and says "it would help if we could regulate social media."

Yeah, you're stuck on legacy broadcast television when, as Elon Musk said to the denizens of X on Tuesday night, "You are the media now."

The View: We must censor social media to prevent this from happening again pic.twitter.com/JjwM8YQwqN — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 6, 2024

Free speech is the problem so says The View… pic.twitter.com/vTudLTcpz7 — @amuse (@amuse) November 6, 2024

Right before that, they were talking about indoctrinating kids in schools. So, their solutions to losing elections are indoctrinating children and censoring their political enemies. That's just a vile, shameful way of thinking. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) November 6, 2024

Who are the fascists again? 🤔 — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) November 6, 2024

Leave speech to professionals, like Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

They are all commies. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) November 6, 2024

They are the real fascists and they don’t realize it 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Hodgetwins (@hodgetwins) November 6, 2024

Their team lost an election and their FIRST THOUGHT was "its because the other side got to speak."



These people can NEVER hold power. — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) November 6, 2024

We learned early on in the campaign that Tim Walz didn't believe there was any guarantee to free speech when it came to disinformation or "hate speech," and Harris even managed to stun CNN's Jake Tapper when she expressed her concern that on social media, people "are directly speaking to millions and millions of people without oversight."

Freedom of speech was really on the ballot. — IncomeSharks (@IncomeSharks) November 6, 2024

They know they lost because they couldn’t censor social media. — Inevitable West (@Inevitablewest) November 6, 2024

They hate people being able to think for themselves and communicate with other people in an open forum — MAGAhombre🇺🇸 (@MAGAhombre2024) November 6, 2024

Your place is on the couch listening to them, not expressing your own opinions.

It’s always about free speech. Lose that, lose everything. — John Asher Thompson (@JAsherT2) November 6, 2024

According to The View, the only reason Trump won was free speech and free elections. — R R Holiman (@RRholiman) November 6, 2024

It sure would be easier for them to push their narrative if they could regulate social media and censor wrongthink.

***