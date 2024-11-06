Donald Trump Picks Up Wisconsin as a Bonus; Newsweek Wonders If Kamala Harris Can Still Win

As we reported earlier, they finally called Pennsylvania for Donald Trump, securing him the election. Yes, in January he'll be President Trump once more. But the "blue wall" had further to crumble — Trump took Wisconsin as well, rubbing some salt in the wound.

Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Wisconsin.#DecisionMade: 2:04 AM EDT



Follow live results here:https://t.co/FS4ZcfEF7I pic.twitter.com/bEaYWNRgQk — Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024

Trump had to make the margin too big to cheat, and he certainly sealed that deal with Wisconsin.

RACE CALL: Donald J. Trump wins Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/gIbKLK3ibk — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 6, 2024

