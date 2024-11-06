Donald Trump Picks Up Wisconsin as a Bonus; Newsweek Wonders If Kamala Harris Can Still Win

Here Are Trump and Vance's Victory Speeches (and Has Kamala Harris Yet Called...
Brett T.  |  3:50 AM on November 06, 2024
Townhall Media

As we reported earlier, they finally called Pennsylvania for Donald Trump, securing him the election. Yes, in January he'll be President Trump once more. But the "blue wall" had further to crumble — Trump took Wisconsin as well, rubbing some salt in the wound.

Trump had to make the margin too big to cheat, and he certainly sealed that deal with Wisconsin.

