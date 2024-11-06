Donald Trump Picks Up Wisconsin as a Bonus; Newsweek Wonders If Kamala Harris Can Still Win

As we reported earlier, they finally called Pennsylvania for Donald Trump, securing him the election. Yes, in January he'll be President Trump once more. But the "blue wall" had further to crumble — Trump took Wisconsin as well, rubbing some salt in the wound.
Decision Desk HQ projects Donald J. Trump wins the Presidential election in Wisconsin.#DecisionMade: 2:04 AM EDT— Decision Desk HQ (@DecisionDeskHQ) November 6, 2024
Follow live results here:https://t.co/FS4ZcfEF7I pic.twitter.com/bEaYWNRgQk
Trump had to make the margin too big to cheat, and he certainly sealed that deal with Wisconsin.
RACE CALL: Donald J. Trump wins Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/gIbKLK3ibk— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 6, 2024
Never get tired of winning.— Sebaka78 (@sebaka78) November 6, 2024
He keeps cooking— Truth (@TruthTakes_) November 6, 2024
Run up the score— yxsn (@yxsnn) November 6, 2024
Just rubbing it in at this point— Gabriel James (@GabrielJam70239) November 6, 2024
As of 3:27 a.m., Newsweek says that Michigan and Wisconsin are still in play, as well as Nevada and Arizona. Can Kamala Harris still win? No!
Can Kamala Harris still win the election? States still in play https://t.co/jTkFY0OFq7— Newsweek (@Newsweek) November 6, 2024
Kamala Harris faces almost certain defeat in the presidential election after the crucial battleground state of Pennsylvania was projected for Donald Trump.
Fox News and CNN have projected Trump as the winner in Pennsylvania, Georgia, and North Carolina, bringing his total to 266 Electoral College votes, while Harris stands at 194.
With Nevada, Arizona, Michigan and Wisconsin still undecided, 42 Electoral College votes in the swing states remain up for grabs. In order to win, Harris would have to win all four of these states, and every other state that has not yet been called.
Yeah, that's not going to happen.
Dream on, suckers.— Dave (@DilligafDave01) November 6, 2024
Now go fuck yourselves. You're done. WE are the media now.November 6, 2024
Newsweek is a disgrace to journalism— michael anakwe (@MAnakwe) November 6, 2024
I’m already feeling unburdened by what has been, ain’t no way to steal something this big.— joe (@dirtyamerican28) November 6, 2024
Seriously? Here's the answer to your question....NO! Any rational human being accepts that. Thank goodness.— Andrew (@AndrewDorsett80) November 6, 2024
It’s been called. Trump won. Literally disinformation.— Relaxing News (@RelaxingNews) November 6, 2024
We'd expect this from Rachel Maddow or Joy Reid, but Newsweek? Come on. It's over. Trump has already given his victory speech.
And no, Harris still hasn't called to concede.
***
