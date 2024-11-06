Here Are Trump and Vance's Victory Speeches (and Has Kamala Harris Yet Called to Concede?)

Decision Desk HQ as well as Fox News and other outlets have called the presidential election for Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The New York Post's cover in the morning sums it up:

Advertisement

In West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump delivered his victory speech:

Donald Trump: This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. pic.twitter.com/nbKMRM6Ou6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

"Is this crazy" is an understatement after the year we all witnessed:

Donald Trump: Look what happened! Is this crazy?! pic.twitter.com/JuHCqDYLac — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump: This will truly be the golden age of America. pic.twitter.com/1Bsto2Ao8Z — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump: We won the popular vote. pic.twitter.com/qMwSHYvShm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Donald Trump on JD Vance: He's a feisty guy! I told him to go into enemy media territory and he just obliterates them. pic.twitter.com/DTR73fI1WC — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Trump's running mate JD Vance had this to say:

JD Vance: We just witnessed the greatest political comeback in the history of the United States of America! pic.twitter.com/VWIF16c4k6 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

The insults from Harris, and Biden, in recent weeks, also were mentioned:

But Trump definitely doesn't surround himself with strong, intelligent women. pic.twitter.com/8ODTc52UbL — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

Then there was a more somber moment:

Donald Trump: Many people have told me that God spared my life for a reason. That reason was to save our country and to restore American to greatness. Now we're going to fulfill that mission together. pic.twitter.com/PP4wlmBqhm — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) November 6, 2024

The bottom line: Dems lost BIG TIME Tuesday night.

So, has Kamala Harrisyet called Donald Trump to gracefully concede yet? OF COURSE NOT!

Kamala Harris is such a loser and such a hypocrite that she is not expected to give a concession speech to Donald Trump over the 2024 election.



Nobody is surprised. That is who Kamala Harris is. — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) November 6, 2024

Disgraceful that Harris has not only not come out to give a concession speech, but she didn’t even give the traditional phone call.



What a freaking scumbag. — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) November 6, 2024

I’ve been working on a concession speech. This is what I have so far:



I grew up in a middle class family.



The End. — Kamala Harris Press Release (Parody) (@joebldenpress) November 6, 2024

Maybe Harris should have Beyonce, Bon Jovi and Oprah deliver her concession speech. That would be a more appropriate ending to her campaign.