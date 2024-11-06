Here Are Trump and Vance's Victory Speeches (and Has Kamala Harris Yet Called to Concede?)

Donald Trump Picks Up Wisconsin as a Bonus; Newsweek Wonders If Kamala Harris...
Doug P.  |  3:28 AM on November 06, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Decision Desk HQ as well as Fox News and other outlets have called the presidential election for Donald Trump and JD Vance.

The New York Post's cover in the morning sums it up:

In West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump delivered his victory speech:

"Is this crazy" is an understatement after the year we all witnessed: 

Trump's running mate JD Vance had this to say: 

The insults from Harris, and Biden, in recent weeks, also were mentioned: 

Then there was a more somber moment:

The bottom line: Dems lost BIG TIME Tuesday night.

So, has Kamala Harrisyet called Donald Trump to gracefully concede yet? OF COURSE NOT!

Maybe Harris should have Beyonce, Bon Jovi and Oprah deliver her concession speech. That would be a more appropriate ending to her campaign.

