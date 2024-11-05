Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed

MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell Claims the Electoral College Is Voter Suppression
Brett T.  |  10:00 PM on November 05, 2024
It was way back in July when CNN brought on its Gen Z correspondent to explain "Brat Summer." This was after Charlie XCX, whose album was titled "Brat," tweeted, "Kamala is Brat." 

So what is "Brat"? It's nothing; it's meaningless. But the Kamala Harris campaign picked up on it quickly and adopted the blurry san-serif font on a lime green background for a while.

Brat Summer is over, but someone forgot to tell Robert Reich, who reminded us all that voting is brat through the magic of dance.

POLITICO did warn us that X was an Election Day sewer, but they didn't warn us about this.

