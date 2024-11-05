Robert Reich Posts the Greatest Tweet Iowahawk Has Ever Witnessed

It was way back in July when CNN brought on its Gen Z correspondent to explain "Brat Summer." This was after Charlie XCX, whose album was titled "Brat," tweeted, "Kamala is Brat."

Advertisement

So what is "Brat"? It's nothing; it's meaningless. But the Kamala Harris campaign picked up on it quickly and adopted the blurry san-serif font on a lime green background for a while.

Brat Summer is over, but someone forgot to tell Robert Reich, who reminded us all that voting is brat through the magic of dance.

This is the greatest tweet I have ever witnessed https://t.co/V7NGWZE41g — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) November 6, 2024

Wow.



Just when you thought it couldn't get more cringe, it gets more cringe. — Anonymous Troll Demon (@TrollDemonAnon) November 5, 2024

this is a horror beyond comprehension — Moog Rogue (@MoogRogue) November 5, 2024

The amount of cringe here is a war crime. — Impure Hoonter 🇺🇸 ☭⃠ (@Bl00dOld) November 5, 2024

Regardless who wins, your shame from this moment forward is eternal. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) November 5, 2024

Humiliation ritual. I don't know what they have on you, but you made your own bed. — Duke Santos 2.0 (@unashamedusa) November 5, 2024

Small totalitarian monster doing a trendy dance. — Blank Drug (@JohnPNada) November 5, 2024

I’m super turned on right now. — 🥜🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🥥Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) November 6, 2024

Whoever set this video up is definitely MAGA — DeepJake (@deep_jake_) November 6, 2024

This makes me want to never vote again ever ever ever — It’s Ma’am, PhDelightful 🇺🇸 (@ItsGoneAwry) November 5, 2024

POLITICO did warn us that X was an Election Day sewer, but they didn't warn us about this.

***